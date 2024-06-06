Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell believes his two new arrivals are 'capable of maturing into even better players than they are now' after landing centre-back duo
The pair join the club from Newry City and Loughgall respectively to give Lurgan Blues chief Stephen McDonnell more depth at his disposal in the backline.
22-year-old McKeown, who was a Northern Ireland Schools’ international, was on the books at Everton during his youth career before coming back home to sign for Newry City. After spending two years at Portadown, the centre-back would return to the Newry Showgrounds but couldn’t prevent Barry Gray’s side from being relegated.
Carroll, who is 24 years old, was born in Drogheda and represented the Republic of Ireland at under-18 international level. He started his career at Dundalk. Following spells with Wexford and Glebe North, he joined Warrenpoint Town. In 2022-23, consistent performances at Milltown helped the County Down men to finish runner-up in the Championship and earned James a move to Lakeview Park.
Boss McDonnell told Glenavon’s official website: “I am delighted that James and Barney have agreed to join us.
“Both lads can play in midfield, but I think they are at their best in the centre of defence. They are tall, strong and very aggressive. I see them as complimenting Mark Haughey and Calum Birney.
"They are still young and are capable of maturing into even better players than they are now.”
Rhys Marshall was confirmed as the first signing for Glenavon after his spell at Glentoran came to an end.
Meanwhile, Glenavon have announced new board members after long-serving chairman Adrian Teer retired and several others left.
Glenn Emerson has been elected as chairman, with Frazer Follis as vice-chairman and Warren McCleary as treasurer.
John Elliott. Raymond Matthews, Duncan Campbell, Eddie Drury, George McNally and Brian Odgers have also been elected.
