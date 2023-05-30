News you can trust since 1737
Glenavon complete signing of Stephen Teggart from rivals Portadown on a three-year contract

Gary Hamilton believes Stephen Teggart’s versatility will be a major asset for the Lurgan Blues after securing the 24-year-old’s services.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 30th May 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read

Glenavon beat off a number of other suitors to land the former Newry City man on a three-year deal after his contract with Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown expired.

Teggart made over 120 appearances for the Ports but his contract wasn’t renewed after Niall Currie’s side suffered relegation at the end of the season.

Speaking to Glenavon’s official website, Hamilton welcomed his new recruit to Mourneview Park as preparations continue for the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton welcomes Stephen Teggart to Mourneview Park on a three-year deal. Picture: Glenavon FC websiteGlenavon boss Gary Hamilton welcomes Stephen Teggart to Mourneview Park on a three-year deal. Picture: Glenavon FC website
He said: “We’ve watched him for the last couple of years now and looking at the list of out of contract pros he’s the number one player who fitted what we were looking for in a player.

“He’s 24 which is a good age. He’s versatile as well and has played numerous positions for Portadown – centre midfield, right back, right wing and left wing.

“Over the last few years he has done well for Portadown and Newry and hopefully by moving to us he’ll be able to improve even further.”

It marks the second arrival at Glenavon after the club already completed the signing of defender Bobby Deane from Dergview.

Furthermore, speculation continues to mount over the future of Matthew Fitzpatrick as Linfield and Larne are rumoured to have expressed an interest in the striker.

Fitzpatrick netted 19 goals in the Danske Bank Premiership last season as the Lurgan Blues finished 7th in the table, with Glenavon already releasing a statement denying that an agreement had been reached with Linfield.

