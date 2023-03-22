The Lurgan Blues could have called for a postponement due to international call-ups for Harry Lynch, Aaron Prendergast and Jamie Doran.

Speaking after Saturday's win against Coleraine, boss Gary Hamilton admitted the club had a 'big decision to make' whether or not to go ahead and play the game at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a big decision to make as we have three lads away on international duty," he said.

Glenavon have confirmed their match against Ballymena United this weekend will continue as normal despite international call-ups

"Harry Lynch is away with the U17s and AP and Jamie are with the U19s.

"So we have to decide whether to call the game off or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a difficult decision because you want to get the game in, but you've also seen what the likes of Jamie Doran has been doing for us in recent weeks and AP came on and set up a goal for us against Coleraine.

"We'll think about it over the next day or two and make the right decision.

"It's a massive opportunity to finish in seventh to maybe get a crack at European football.

"At the start of the season you aim to finish at least in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's still six games to go and a lot of work to be done.

"We just have to make sure we take more points than the other clubs around us."