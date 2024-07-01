Glenavon FC friendly in doubt after flight to Berlin 'cancelled by Aer Lingus' amid ongoing industrial action
The Irish Airline Pilots Association (Ialpa) announced industrial action last week, with pilots beginning an indefinite work-to-rule last Wednesday in protest at the company’s handling of their claim for a 24% pay increase.
Glenavon’s first team squad was scheduled to depart from Dublin to Berlin on Friday but the flight is one of many to have been cancelled by the airline.
In a statement on Monday, Glenavon FC said: “Glenavon Football Club are currently working with [the] airline to resolve the issue.
“The convoy, comprising the first-team squad and coaches, had meticulously planned their departure on Flight EI0332 from Dublin to Berlin, only to face disappointment as their flight, along with many others, was cancelled by the airline.
“With 40 individuals set to fly, the sudden cancellation forced Aer Lingus to accommodate only 15 members of the party, leaving the majority of the team stranded.
“The match which has been long in the pipeline would finally see the Lurgan Blues play their European Cup opponents.
“The team had been drawn to play Erzgebirge Aue in 1960 but were refused visas during the Cold War. Now 64 years after the draw was made the team were set to travel to play a friendly against Erzgebirge Aue who play in the Bundesliga third division, to fulfil the clubs’ preliminary round of the 1960/61 European Cup.”
The statement said attempts for an alternative solution had so far proved fruitless.
It added: “Despite a number of attempts by administration staff and management of Glenavon Football Club, so far, Aer Lingus are yet to respond with an alternative.
“The team’s plans to play a friendly match at the Erzgebirgsstadion grounds on Saturday were disrupted, leaving them stranded and unable to fulfil their scheduled fixture.
“Despite the team’s efforts to navigate the challenges posed by the cancellations, the lack of assistance from Aer Lingus added to the disappointment and logistical hurdles faced by the players and staff.”
