Glenavon FC teams up with Roam NI to launch high street led 'Premier Club' discount card

Glenavon Football Club is thrilled to announce the launch of our new ‘Premier Club’.

This fantastic initiative which will not only help raise funds for Glenavon Football Club but ultimately helps save you money on day to day purchases from selected retailers.

Times are changing on high streets, and that’s why at Glenavon Football Club we thought it was time to reposition our previous 200 Club with this exciting initiative to become more high street focused.

We originally launched “The 200 Club” in August 2023 and since then we have given away monthly prizes such as nights away to some of the best hotels in Northern Ireland as well as cash prizes. Now we want to give you even more!

L-R John Elliott Executive Board Glenavon Football Club with Edel Scanlon ROAM NI.

The commercial team at Glenavon has teamed up with businesses across the borough and beyond to give you even more value for money! TO SIGN UP CLICK HERE

What is The Premier Club?

When you sign up to The Premier Club, you’ll receive a credit card sized discount card. This is your key to exclusive offers across Northern Ireland. Simply present your discount card and avail of exclusive discounts.

By becoming a member of the Premier Club you not only show your unwavering support for Glenavon Football Club but also unlock a range of fantastic benefits.

L-R John Elliott Executive Board Glenavon Football Club with Edel Scanlon ROAM NI announcing the partnership.

As well as exclusive discounts for selected businesses, you will be guaranteed Geddis Stand tickets for restricted capacity home games, reduced retail prices at The BlueZone, and exciting monthly prize giveaways. (Ts & Cs Apply)

It's a fantastic opportunity to back the team in a consistent and meaningful way while reaping the rewards of being part of this exclusive membership.

Join the Premier Club today and let's continue to elevate our club to new heights together! As part off your membership, you will be automatically entered into a monthly draw for cash prizes. 1st prize - £100 cash 2nd prize - £75 cash 3rd prize - £25 BlueZone voucher.

Cost & Payments

£20 every four weeks

£260 annually

£130 every six months

£65 every three months

To add to the experience, you’ll be kept up to date with all the latest offers on the card via our handy newsletter which will arrive in your inbox every Thursday. Simply click here to subscribe.

Launching The Premier Club Discount Card, Executive Director John Elliott said: "As we launch The Premier Club discount card, we are thrilled to strengthen our ties with the local community by partnering with businesses to offer high street discounts while simultaneously growing club funds.

"This initiative not only benefits our loyal fans but also showcases our dedication to supporting local businesses and fostering a strong sense of community spirit. Together, we aim to create a win-win situation where both our supporters and local businesses thrive.

"We look forward to seeing the positive impact this collaboration will have on our community and the club's continued success."

Roam NI Partnership

To enhance the Premier Club, Glenavon Football Club in proud to partner with Roam NI - an award-winning social media style app.

Having recently launched of Roam 2.0, a significant upgrade designed to revolutionize local business engagement and community interaction, the latest version includes a dynamic local newsfeed feature where businesses can post news, offers, and events directly to local visitors and tourists.

Users can upvote, share posts with friends, and plan their activities, fostering a vibrant and interconnected community.

Speaking of the partnership, Roam NI Managing Director Andrew Bartlett said: “At Roam NI, we’re dedicated to empowering local businesses and communities and helping bring them together.

"This partnership with Glenavon Football Club represents a major step forward in our mission to support the economic vitality of Northern Ireland’s high streets by partnering with this high street focused initiative.

