Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell beamed with delight after watching his side record their fifth successive win in the Sports Direct Premiership.

A quick-fire brace of goals from Jack Malone and Aaron Prendergast had the Lurgan Blues well on their way at half-time, before substitute Stephen Teggart added further gloss to the scoreline with a well-executed finish in second-half stoppage time.

The shut-out also means four clean sheets have also been registered during those five victories - much to McDonnell's satisfaction.

"We're happy with the outcome and how we managed the game," he said.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell has guided the Lurgan Blues to five successive wins in the Sports Direct Premiership

"We managed the performance quite well, obviously we would have liked to have been a little bit tidier and cleaner in possession, but I suppose you can't be at your best every single week.

"We've come away comprehensive winners in the end and I think deservedly so.

"We are really pleased with five wins on the spin and we've another clean sheet, which is four in a row.

"We want to keep building on this.

"There were moments I was critical at half-time as I thought our rhythm could have been even better.

"They're grasping what we're doing but at the end of the day, they are the drivers and we are the guides.

"I'm really pleased with the group of players because they are an honest bunch and there's a lot of quality and experience in there."

After making a bright start to his managerial reign at Mourneview Park, ex-Warrenpoint Town boss McDonnell was pleased to run his eye over several members of his squad during the win at the Newry Showgrounds.

He added: "Any point on the road in this league is huge.

"To get three and a clean sheet is mighty impressive.

"There were a couple of good performances in there, particularly Matthew Snoddy who was very good, likewise the back four who I felt were comfortable throughout.

"It's a squad game and I think it's the first time we've used five substitutes since we've come to the football club.

"They all made a huge difference such as Sean Ward and Tiarnan Mulvenna in the middle which allowed us to get a foothold in the game again.

"We were able to bring Aaron Rogers in and push Niall Quinn further forward, as well as bringing on Stephen Teggart who scored and Cohen Henderson with his energy."

A quick free-kick routine led to Malone’s opener from distance and McDonnell commented that his players had worked on that in training.

They are next in action on Tuesday night as they are the visitors to Limavady United in a re-arranged BetMcLean Cup tie.

"We practice a lot of stuff on the training pitch,” he remarked.

"We work on things for a match and for the players that's a couple of goals we've scored from set piece routines.

"It's always pleasing and even the last goal was an area of opportunity we highlighted to the group.