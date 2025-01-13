Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glenavon striker David McDaid says the Lurgan Blues can ill-afford to look too far ahead as they face Dundela in a re-arranged Irish Cup fifth round tie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams meet at Mourneview Park on Tuesday evening after the original clash - scheduled for January 4 - was postponed due to the weather.

The winners know they will be away to Cliftonville in the next round but McDaid says their sole focus is firmly on their Championship opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a big game for us. We have been concentrating so much on the league since Paddy has come in, so it's nice to get a break from it," he said.

David McDaid aims to help Glenavon reach the sixth round of the Irish Cup as they face Dundela this evening

"Dundela are a very good side and I've never had it easy when I've played against them, so we know it'll be a tough task and you have to look at the other results in the Irish Cup as proof.

"They arguably have one of the most in-form strikers in the country in Michael McLellan. He has scored a huge number of goals this season so we need to be aware of that.

"We can't look towards Cliftonville as that would be a schoolboy thing to do. We just need to focus on trying to beat Dundela first."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenavon have impressed since Paddy McLaughlin took the reins at Mourneview Park in November, with McDaid tasked to lead the line for the Lurgan Blues.

The 34-year-old says he is enjoying his time in Co Armagh after completing a summer move from Coleraine – but what has been the secret to McLaughlin sparking a resurgence from the Glenavon?

He explained: “Everyone keeps asking me that question but it’s honestly hard to answer.

"Paddy just has a different style of management and I suppose all managers have their own way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has got us going well and I think the extra night of training has really helped. Confidence is high in the camp and we want that to continue.

"This is no disrespect to Stephen McDonnell (previous Glenavon manager) as he is a really good manager and I’m sure he won’t be out of the game for too long.

"I’m scoring a few goals but the most important thing is that I’m playing. I didn’t overly enjoy my last six months at Coleraine but it’s great to be back on the pitch.

"I’ve scored nine goals so far this season and it’s a good return but I want even more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenavon were also not in action on Saturday as the pitch at Mourneview Park was frozen for the visit of Coleraine in the Sports Direct Premiership.

After back-to-back postponements, ex-Derry City, Cliftonville and Larne ace McDaid is looking forward to competitive action.

“You would definitely rather play than have games called off,” he continued.

"We have a bit of momentum at the minute and when you have that, you don’t want to miss out playing but you can’t control the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It seems ages ago since we last played Ballymena United and there’s been a lot of sad news around the club with the sad passing of Adrian Teer and Paddy’s father.