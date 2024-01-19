All Sections
The cold weather across Northern Ireland means tonight’s clash between Glenavon and Glentoran has been postponed.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:24 GMT
The Sports Direct Premiership match between Glenavon and Glentoran has been postponed due to a frozen pitch

The Lurgan Blues had been due to host the Glens in the Sports Direct Premiership this evening (KO 7:45pm).

However, due to the cold weather which has seen Northern Ireland covered in snow and experiencing freezing temperatures, the pitch at Mourneview Park is frozen and therefore not playable.

A re-arranged date for the contest is yet to be confirmed.

