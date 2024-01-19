Glenavon's home clash against Glentoran postponed due to frozen pitch
The cold weather across Northern Ireland means tonight’s clash between Glenavon and Glentoran has been postponed.
The Lurgan Blues had been due to host the Glens in the Sports Direct Premiership this evening (KO 7:45pm).
However, due to the cold weather which has seen Northern Ireland covered in snow and experiencing freezing temperatures, the pitch at Mourneview Park is frozen and therefore not playable.
A re-arranged date for the contest is yet to be confirmed.