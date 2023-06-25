The Glentoran defender and his wife Aimee heartbreakingly lost their son Harrie, two weeks before he was due to be born in 2019 after finding out their unborn baby had no heartbeat.

The local football fraternity would then put their arms around the Kane family as they offered emotional support, as well as raising over £50,000 for bereavement care at the Royal Maternity Hospital by donating funds to the #HikeforHarrie initiative in 2020.

As he gets prepared to celebrate his testimonial with a match against St Mirren on Wednesday night, Kane was once again appreciative for all the love and care that he received, including fans from Linfield and Glentoran who paid their respects during the Boxing Day derby in 2019.

Marcus Kane will celebrate his Glentoran testimonial with a match against Scottish side St Mirren

“We were at home watching it because there was no way I could go. I couldn’t even get out of bed some days at that stage," he said.

“I came back the following January and played against Ballymena, which looking back was very early, but I thought it would help me through the toughest time I had ever faced.

"The next week Aimee, Mollie and I went to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where Harrie went to for his post mortem because you can’t get it done in Northern Ireland.

“Aimee came up with the idea of raising money for charity in memory of Harrie.

"After watching the fans from both clubs on Boxing Day we realised it wasn’t just Glenmen supporting us.

"We started talking more seriously about it, we wanted to keep Harrie’s name alive and it’s really emotional for us, but it brings a smile to our faces remembering the support we got from everywhere.

“The response to #HikeforHarrie was amazing. It showed me how family, friends and supporters, even people I didn’t know, held me in high regard.

“The support was awesome from the Glentoran FC board, to the fans and anyone who spoke to me. There was nothing but sympathy throughout the league.

"Mick McDermott was manager at that time and he couldn’t have done more to help me."

Kane signed for Glentoran in 2012 and has made 383 appearances for the east Belfast side to date, which includes being captain for the last six seasons.

The 31-year-old admits that whilst he didn't expect to be at The Oval for such a long period of time after moving from Linfield, he has loved every minute of representing such a strong 'family club' since joining under Eddie Patterson's management.

"I’ve a lot of close relationships with the volunteers around the club and I’ve always felt I can bring my kids and family to the club without any hassle," he added.

“It’s always been open to everybody. I like that feeling and with the success the club has had throughout the years, it was a place I’ve wanted to be throughout.

“I remember they offered me a four-and-a-half year deal and that was brilliant for me and my family.

“It set me up but two years into that contract I thought there was the potential for me to be here for a long time, then Mick and Windy came in.

“That brought a whole new era of football and nothing has been the same at The Oval since. We’ve had three out of four years in Europe and we’ve been in the title race.

“I haven’t been in one of those in a long time. Lifting the Irish Cup in 2020 was special but if you’d told me in year five that I'd be here for 11 seasons I’d have thought you were mad.

“But I’m glad I have been here that long, if you look back at my appearances, I’ve stood by the club in hard times but I’ve also played my part in terms of appearances.

“I’ve had a couple of injuries but rarely missed big chucks of seasons. When I signed my first contract I could never have imagined sitting here as a Glentoran player 11 years later.

“I come from a different era of footballers, so sticking with a club isn’t alien to me. Look at other clubs around the Irish League, a few of their players have had testimonials or are close to it now.

"But in the current climate if you’re a young boy coming through now you probably are looking at a higher level.

“I definitely wasn’t good enough ability-wise to go much higher, but I knew my mentality was good.

“I wanted to make a good career in the Irish League. I remember a quote from David Seaman, he said he signed for a non-league club early in his career and it was just about trying to make a living out of football.

“That stayed with me and when I signed for Glentoran I knew it was my level and I’ve adapted as a player, especially with the full-time element which was a struggle at the start. I’ve had to change my fitness and diet to make sure I was able to stay at this level and the club has backed me."

The game against the Buddies will take place at the Blanchflower Stadium (KO 7:45pm).

Kane has also signed a year extension to his contract to remain at The Oval for the 2023/24 campaign, where he hopes to finally get his hands on the Gibson Cup.

“Personally for me, it’s been a great season with all the events the testimonial committee and supporters clubs have organised,” he continued.

"To secure St Mirren for my testimonial match was brilliant and I’m excited to be welcoming Stephen Robinson and his St Mirren team to the Blanchflower on Wednesday.

“I feel Glentoran are progressing. Look at the players we’ve been bringing in, the likes of James Singleton, Rhys Marshall, Junior and Aidan Wilson are quality players, Luke McCullough is an international, as are Conor McMenamin and Niall McGinn.

“These are the players you want to be bringing to the club, but it’s important to have good experienced players pushing standards.

“Niall is shouting at people about not playing a pass in pre-season, and you need that to be a success.

