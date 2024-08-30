Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran Football Club have announced the appointment of Tony Webster as the club's new Chief Executive Officer to help "lead the off the pitch activities" at The Oval.

Based in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, Mr Webster studied for a master's degree in Sporting Directorship and was a Visiting Lecturer in Sports Business Management at York University.

Glentoran state that Tony will have "overall responsibility for leading the off the pitch activities" and will work closely with manager Declan Devine to ensure the coaching staff have the "professional support and resources necessary to help achieve success for the first team."

Glentoran majority shareholder Ali Pour warmly welcomed Tony to the club: “After witnessing Glentoran’s rapid growth, it became apparent to me that our club needed a high calibre chief executive to help us with our expansion plans," he told Glentoran's official website.

Tony Webster (left) has been appointed as CEO of Glentoran FC and is pictured with the club's majority shareholder Ali Pour. (Photo: Glentoran FC)

"Tony was an exceptional candidate and came highly recommended by associates of mine within the Premier League. He will bring invaluable business experience that will hugely benefit a club of this magnitude.”

Tony spoke to www.glentoran.com of his appointment: "When Ali first approached me, it was immediately clear that his commitment, passion, and ambition for the club were unwavering. I quickly realized that I could contribute to achieving those goals. After spending several months getting to know each other and visiting the club, I am thrilled to accept the role.

"Joining a club with such a rich history and passionate fan base is both a privilege and a responsibility. I am excited about what we can achieve together, driven by a vision that respects and honours the club's storied past while also embracing innovation to lead us into a new era of success, both on and off the field.

"While significant investments have been made in recent years, the first team has yet to achieve the success we all desire. It's clear that for sustained success, the club must operate on a solid financial footing and become financially self-sufficient. This will allow us to build a strong foundation for the future.