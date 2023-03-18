The Glens know that a top three finish will secure European football if Larne finish in the top two and also get their hands on the Irish Cup.

McAree's men moved up to 4th in the Premiership standings on Tuesday night as a late strike from Danny Purks sealed a 1-0 victory against Ballymena United at The Oval.

The Glens are on their travels to Carrick Rangers this afternoon less than two weeks after bagging an impressive 5-1 win at the same venue.

However, McAree is fully aware that the Amber Army will be out to correct the wrongs of that heavy defeat.

"It has to give everyone a boost by moving up to fourth," he said.

"Ultimately, it's just another three points on the board.

"Yes, we have moved up a couple of places but we just have to concentrate on getting our next three points as quickly as we possibly can.

"It's a tough game in prospect at Carrick.

"It's a hard place to go and whilst we did well the last time we were there, Carrick will be trying to put that right.

"We've got to go there with a belief and a mentality of getting all three points by any means necessary."

McAree decided to utilise Purkis from the start against the Sky Blues and hailed the striker's impact throughout the 90 minutes.

"I thought Danny came on against Glenavon and did extremely well in the second-half," he added.

"Whenever you compare him to everyone else, he is a work horse and puts a shift in.

"I thought his performance was excellent, his link-up play was very good and he responded very well.

"It's probably been a long time coming for Danny and I would presume he thought he wasn't going to get an opportunity.