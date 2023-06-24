News you can trust since 1737
Glentoran complete deal for winger Daire O'Connor as transfer target for the last two-and-a-half years finally arrives at The Oval

Daire O’Connor has made a return to Irish League football after agreeing terms with Glentoran.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 24th Jun 2023, 17:55 BST- 2 min read

The winger becomes the second summer arrival at The Oval following the acquisition of Josh Kelly from Ballymena United earlier this week.

O’Connor joins the ranks from Ayr United, where he has spent the last two seasons at the Scottish Championship side.

The 26-year-old has previous Irish League experience after starring for Cliftonville for a year prior to the move to Scotland.

Daire O'Connor will return to the Irish League after signing for GlentoranDaire O'Connor will return to the Irish League after signing for Glentoran
Daire O'Connor will return to the Irish League after signing for Glentoran
The Arklow man has previously represented UCD and Cork City throughout his career.

Speaking to Glentoran’s official website, O’Connor insists his decision to move to the club was made easier after conversations with new boss Warren Feeney and Director of Football Paul Millar.

He said: "It's great to get this sorted and I've delighted to get it done.

"I've been in talks with Paul and Warren since Warren was appointed and I've been very impressed with what they told me about how they plan to play and the part I can play in that.

"Also they were so keen to sign me that it was an easy decision for me. It's very exciting and I can't wait to get training for Europe and the start of the new season."

Feeney was equally delighted with the development and believes O’Connor will bring a new dimension to his squad for next season

“Daire comes here with a great pedigree,” he added.

"He’s a super player, very quick and direct, who puts opponents under pressure and on the back foot.

“It’s good that he knows this league and how to perform at the level we need.

“Daire is a very exciting player who’ll add more quality to our attack and who’ll definitely bring something different to the squad. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Director of Football Paul Millar said of Daire: “This is a player we’ve been tracking for about two and a half years so we’re particularly pleased to get this over the line.

“We’ve had great support from (owner) Ali (Pour) over this. When I went to him about Daire the only question he asked was would he strengthen the team.

!Once that was confirmed he immediately agreed to support the signing.”

Related topics:Glentoran