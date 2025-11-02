Elliott Morris, 2010s Glentoran Hall of Fame inductee, presented by Ballymacarrett GSC, at last night’s inaugural Hall of Fame Awards

Glentoran Football Club officially inducted its first-ever Hall of Fame class, honouring iconic figures from across six decades of the club’s history at a gala celebration at La Mon Hotel & Country Club.

The evening brought together supporters, sponsors, former players and special guests to celebrate those who have made an indelible contribution to Glentoran’s story from the 1960s through to the modern day.

The evening featured a three-course dinner, speeches, live entertainment and formal presentations to inductees and their families.

The 2025 Hall of Fame inductees included 1960s greats Billy McKeag and Jim “Bimbo” Weatherup, who were recognised for their outstanding contribution during one of the club’s most successful periods, with both McKeag and Weatherup starring in iconic European ties and playing key roles in the famous Detroit Cougars tour and Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final run.

The 1970s inductees saw fearless right-back Rab McCreery, who captained the club to its unbeaten league title, joined by mercurial midfielder Johnny Jamison, whose 134 goals included a club record five in European competition.

From the golden era of the 1980s, Jim Cleary and Billy Caskey were honoured for their trophy-laden careers, international recognition and inspirational leadership at The Oval.

The 1990s inductees, Barney Bowers and John Devine, epitomised consistency and quality. Bowers was a creative and combative midfielder across more than 500 appearances, while Devine was a defensive stalwart and multiple title winner who also earned international caps.

The 2000s celebrated two modern greats: club captain Paul Leeman, the last Glentoran skipper to lift the Gibson Cup, and record appearance holder Colin Nixon, whose 794 matches, 88 goals and 25 winners’ medals have cemented his place as a Glentoran legend.

From the 2010s, legendary goalkeeper Elliott Morris was recognised for his remarkable 20-year career, multiple trophies and European exploits, while prolific striker Curtis Allen was honoured for his 110 goals and unwavering commitment during a challenging era.

Kelly Bailie was inducted for her extraordinary contribution to the women’s game, spanning 29 seasons, more than 50 international caps and around 30 winner’s medals.

Managerial honours went to Roy Coyle, the most successful manager in Irish League history, who delivered 17 trophies during his nine years at The Oval, shaping an era of sustained silverware and developing a generation of young Glentoran players.

The evening concluded with the induction of the 1966–67 and 1967–68 Glentoran side, led by the late John Colrain, a team that secured back-to-back titles, famously took Benfica and Rangers to memorable European draws and made history on the Detroit Cougars tour.

Colin Jess, Chairman of Glentoran, said: “This was a landmark night in the proud history of Glentoran Football Club. The Hall of Fame is about more than trophies and titles. It is about the people who carried our colours with pride, inspired generations and helped shape the identity of this great club.

“Each inductee is a worthy inaugural recipient who has played a defining role in shaping the history of Glentoran. Their stories are woven into the fabric of this club and their legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

“I want to congratulate each of them and their families, and to thank the volunteers on the organising committee led by Nichola, Ruth, Jackie, Harry, Paul and Davy, along with our judging panel, supporters’ clubs, partners and sponsors, who made this special night possible.

