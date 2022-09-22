Glentoran lose ground in title race as Cliftonville march towards Danske Bank Women’s Premiership title

The defending champions are now 10 points behind the Reds – albeit having played one game less – as they were held in a competitive but scoreless encounter at Seaview.

The best opportunity of the game came the way of the visitors ten minutes after the break from the penalty spot, but striker Kerry Beattie saw her effort stopped by Crues goalkeeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford.

Cliftonville Ladies maintained their march towards the league title as they made it 12 wins from 12 league games, but the 4-1 victory over Lisburn Ladies does not reflect how much the Reds were made to work on the night.

Cliftonville Ladies defeated Lisburn Ladies 4-1

The game was scoreless at the break with the visitors – whilst weathering a storm – carrying a goal threat of their own, but the home side’s quality shone through after the break.

Grace McKimm netted twice in the space of ten minutes – the second of which an ‘Olympic goal’ direct from a corner – but Vivienne McCormack halved the lead with a superb lobbed finish for Lisburn.

However, the Reds were to make the points safe as a Toni-Leigh Finnegan free-kick and Erin Montgomery goal wrapped up the win.

Elsewhere, Mid Ulster Ladies moved off the foot of the standings with their first league victory of the campaign as they ran out two-goal victors at Derry City Women.

A goal in either half from Eimear McGarrity secured the landmark win for the visitors, who leapfrog their opponents into seventh spot.

Linfield Ladies secured a huge three points at Sion Swifts Ladies to move three points above their opponents – albeit having played a game more – in the race for a top half finish.