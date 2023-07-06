News you can trust since 1737
Glentoran owner Ali Pour to purchase tickets for season ticket holders travelling to Malta next week as a thank you for their loyalty

As a thank you for their loyalty, dedication and commitment to the club, Glentoran majority shareholder Ali Pour will be purchasing tickets for those season ticket holders who are travelling to Malta next week.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read

The Glens face Gzira United in the first round of Europa Conference League qualifying next Wednesday in Malta before hosting the same opposition a week later.

The act of generosity by Pour applies to Glentoran supporters who had season tickets in 2022/23 and to those who have bought for the forthcoming 2023/24 system.

Match tickets can be collected in Malta from club personnel on the evening of July 12 or on match day (no later than 5pm). Specific details will be published on Glentoran’s website.

Glentoran owner Ali Pour will buy match tickets for season ticket holders who are making the journey to Malta next weekGlentoran owner Ali Pour will buy match tickets for season ticket holders who are making the journey to Malta next week
if you are a season ticket holder planning to travel to Malta, contact Glentoran Supporter Liaison Officer Colin Davidson on 07866298502 via text message or WhatsApp if you have not already done so,

For non-season ticket holders, tickets are priced at €25 for adults and €10 for under 12s and over 65s. They will be available to purchase at the stadium on match day.

