The Glens face Gzira United in the first round of Europa Conference League qualifying next Wednesday in Malta before hosting the same opposition a week later.

The act of generosity by Pour applies to Glentoran supporters who had season tickets in 2022/23 and to those who have bought for the forthcoming 2023/24 system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match tickets can be collected in Malta from club personnel on the evening of July 12 or on match day (no later than 5pm). Specific details will be published on Glentoran’s website.

Glentoran owner Ali Pour will buy match tickets for season ticket holders who are making the journey to Malta next week

if you are a season ticket holder planning to travel to Malta, contact Glentoran Supporter Liaison Officer Colin Davidson on 07866298502 via text message or WhatsApp if you have not already done so,