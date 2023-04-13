A statement on the club website read: “It is with the saddest of hearts that Glentoran Football Club pays tribute to our long serving and much-loved Team Doctor, Dr Chris Kyle, who has passed away following a period of illness.

“Dr Kyle provided his time, support and expertise to the club over many years and was a reassuring sight in the Glentoran dugout home, away and across Europe.

"Even in his final weeks he worked with the players and was always available to provide support, advice and wisdom. Such was his love for Glentoran and those within the club.”

Dr Chris Kyle, who has sadly passed away.

Glentoran FC Chairman Ian Kerr said of Dr Kyle: “Dr Chris Kyle was a wonderful servant of our club. His service to Glentoran even when he wasn't well is a wonderful testament to the man.

"It was a privilege to know him. Everyone at the Glentoran family wish to pass on our sincere condolences to the Kyle family. A great man lost to us.

Colin Nixon, who has made the most ever appearances for the east Belfast side, highlighted that he will always ‘cherish’ his friendship with Mr Kyle.

He said: “I was devastated when I received the sad news from his son that Dr Chris Kyle had passed away this morning.

"Chris was the very best of us. A man who I deeply respected and cherished the friendship we had. Never judgemental but always only caring and compassionate, Chris truly was one in a million.

"His loss will be Glentoran’s loss as his duty of care to all at the club but especially the players will never be replaced. It will be extremely hard not to see him in our dugout.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family at this time and can only imagine the heartbreak they are feeling. God bless Doc.”

Former Glentoran boss Mick McDermott also paid his own tribute as he tweeted: "A top professional, a better human being; a calm, sincere and honest voice in many storms! I could never thank him enough: RIP Dr. Chris Kyle…..a forever Glentoran Legend!"