A new documentary filmed over three years is set to be screened on the BBC to highlight the highs and lows of following Glentoran.

Produced by Beyond Borders Film and Cyprus Avenue Films, ‘Dreams Of Glory: The Glentoran Story’ follows the club – its players, fans and backroom staff – as it strives to reclaim its place at the top of the Irish League and qualify for Europe.

The journey starts during the 2021-22 season, which saw the £1million plus takeover of the club by businessman Ali Pour after some persuasion from close friend and Glentoran manager at the time, Mick McDermott. Their mission is simple - restore the former glory days to this famous club. However, the campaign ended with a crushing European play-off final defeat to Larne.

As the 2022-23 season gets set to kick off, there are mixed expectations amongst the players and fans. Following a positive transfer window, the squad seems in good shape. However, the documentary showcases Mick McDermott handing in his resignation in January 2023 amid fan unrest and Rodney McAree taking the reins.

After a bright start, a loss to Crusaders in the Irish Cup sees the team implode and tempers fray amongst the players in the changing room. In the final stretch of the season, the Glens can’t win the league, but a strong finish could see them secure second place in the table and a guaranteed place in Europe. Will the team face heartbreak once again?

As the film reaches its close, manager Warren Feeney departs the club and former Glentoran player Declan Devine takes the reins, vowing to get the club back to winning ways. A former Glentoran player, he knows the standards expected at this great club, and what needs to be done to get them back to winning ways.