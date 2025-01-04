Glentoran’s Frankie Hvid pictured after scoring his team's fourth goal during Friday night's game at Blanchflower Park in Belfast

Glentoran chief Declan Devine praised his side's "character" as they booked their spot in the sixth round of the Irish Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what proved to be an entertaining east Belfast derby against H&W Welders, the Glens came out 4-2 winners after a six-goal thriller at the Blanchflower Stadium.

Devine's men took the lead on 11 minutes when James Singleton headed home unmarked from a pin-point corner-kick delivery by Daniel Amos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Welders hit back soon after as Tiarnan O'Connor's shot deflected into the path of Ewan McCoubrey, who had the poise and conviction to lob the ball over an onrushing Andrew Mills.

Just 20 seconds after the restart, McCoubrey got in on the act again as O'Connor's clever backheel sent the striker through on goal and he dispatched into the bottom corner.

Despite the prospect of a Cup upset, the Glens flexed their muscles thereafter and made it 2-2 just before the hour mark as the ball found David Fisher inside the box and he hit the roof of the net with an emphatic finish.

The 23-times winners ensured their name would be in the sixth round draw as they scored within a seven-minute period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first arrived on 70 minutes when a dangerous delivery by Jordan Jenkins forced Lewis Patterson into scoring an own goal, before Frankie Hvid slammed home from close range after Amos' initial effort clattered off the post.

"We weren't at our best tonight but we still went away from home and scored four goals," Devine told BBC Sport NI.

"We had a couple of good chances before we scored but I think we showed good character.

"I felt we played too many long balls early in the game and we were very wasteful with our final pass but the most important thing at this stage of the competition is that you're in the draw for the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have to give credit to the players as they kept working and our attacking players came to the fore in the second half and showed real quality." Devine also praised the impact of his substitutes as Wassim, Charlie Lindsay and Johnny Russell all played a part in the success.

"I'm disappointed with the goals we gave away but we had to dig in. Welders are a good side and they play a good brand of football and ask questions of you," he added.

"In Josh Kee I feel they had the outstanding player on the pitch, but credit to our lads. Our subs came off the bench and they gave us a fresh impetus in the game.

"The players showed really good levels of appetite and desire in the second half.