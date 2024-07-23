Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glentoran have signed experienced goalkeeper Andrew Mills from Swedish side Ostersund.

The 30-year-old has spent the last ten years of his career playing in Sweden.

Manager Declan Devine said: "It's been clear to everyone that we needed to recruit two experienced keepers ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I believe with Daniel (Gyollai) and now with Andrew we have done so and strengthened the squad significantly. Andrew has been with us a couple of weeks now and has both impressed and settled in with the rest of the squad."