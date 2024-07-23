Glentoran sign experienced English goalkeeper Andrew Mills
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 30-year-old has spent the last ten years of his career playing in Sweden.
Manager Declan Devine said: "It's been clear to everyone that we needed to recruit two experienced keepers ahead of the new season.
"I believe with Daniel (Gyollai) and now with Andrew we have done so and strengthened the squad significantly. Andrew has been with us a couple of weeks now and has both impressed and settled in with the rest of the squad."
Winger Daire O’Connor has left the Oval outfit and has signed for Hamilton Academical for an undisclosed fee.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.