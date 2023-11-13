Glentoran assistant manager John Gregg is hoping that the return of a few personnel will help them pick up a much-needed win against Coleraine this evening.

The Sky Sports cameras are set to roll into town as the Bannsiders host the struggling Glens at The Showgrounds.

Chances of silverware for the Glens seem bleak as the east Belfast side find themselves 16 points behind leaders Linfield in the Sports Direct Premiership and were knocked out of the BetMcLean Cup by the Blues last week.

Manager Warren Feeney watched that Cup defeat against their rivals from the directors' box but is set to return to the dugout for tonight's clash on the Ballycastle Road.

Glentoran assistant manager John Gregg is expecting a 'tough' encounter against Coleraine at The Showgrounds this evening

"We've a few players to come back in and hopefully that will add to us," Gregg said.

"It's a case of wait and see with the injured players as to when they will be available again, we'll assess it over the next few days.

"Luke and Marcus both missed out against Linfield due to injury and obviously Paddy was suspended.

"I thought Aaron Wightman did well against Linfield as he's not long back from injury.

"He's only had two training sessions since being out for about eight weeks but we had to throw him in.

"That's football you just have to get on with it.

"We had to shuffle the whole defence as James Singleton dropped into centre-half with Aidan Wilson and young Johnny Russell came in at left back in what was a big game."

The Bannsiders produced a stunning performance to beat the Glens at The Oval back in September as Matthew Shevlin and Conor McKendry found the back of the net after James Singleton's opener.

Oran Kearney's side have been inconsistent throughout the season so far but will be buoyed after their BetMcLean Cup victory against Ballymena United after a marathon penalty shoot-out.

"Coleraine have come into a bit of form again," Gregg stated.

"They are a good team. They produced a good performance to beat us here earlier in the season.

"But we will go there and try to play on the front foot.

"We know it will be a tough game, it always is up there.

"We have to look forward to it and go and try and do all the right things to get a result.

"I know better than most how tough it is to get a result there."

Despite disconcerting voices around The Oval at present, Gregg alluded to the performance of strikers Jay Donnelly and Junior in the defeat to Linfield.

"We had chances and opportunities, I thought we had more than them to be honest,” he continued.

"But you have to take those chances. It's alright standing here and talking about them afterwards.

"I do have to say this though, I thought Jay and Junior's pressing and workrate was superb throughout the game.

"Jay looks like he has the bit between his teeth at the minute. He's not just doing what strikers do and putting the ball in the net at the minute, but he and Junior are working hard collectively for the team.