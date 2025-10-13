Glentoran Women celebrate winning the Sports Direct Women's Premiership title after beating Cliftonville

Glentoran boss Kim Turner spoke of her immense pride to be from east Belfast after guiding her side to title glory in a nail-biting 1-0 victory against Cliftonville.

The two teams went into the final game of the season with a chance to win the title – but Glentoran ran out 1-0 victors to pip the Reds and regain their grip of the Premiership title.

After a goalless 66 minutes, the decisive moment arrived on 66 minutes when Nadene Caldwell headed past Rachael Norney from Demi Vance's corner.

It marks the second title that Turner has won since being at the helm and she pin-pointed the different feeling this time around.

She told Glentoran’s social media platforms: "I'm really proud of this moment.

"If you had asked me the year before when we won the league, I would have felt relieved. This year I feel immense pride.

"I feel like we're rebuilt the squad, we've made great signings off the back of last year and we've bounced back.

"I'm proud to be from east Belfast, a proud Glens woman and a proud coach.”

Cliftonville – who won the title last year after going the entire season unbeaten – knew they had to win to lift a second successive league crown.

But they failed to find the elusive breakthrough and had little time to recover from Caldwell’s match-winning contribution.

Turner remarked after the contest how her side’s game plan worked to perfection.

"Cagey...and exactly what we expected,” when she was asked about her thoughts on the game.

"It was very cagey in the first-half, no-one really penetrated and everyone was really cautious.

"In the second-half, we knew they had to go for it but we had prepared for this.

"We had two or three different scenarios that we knew we had to prepare for and we were prepared for what they did.

"I thought the girls executed the game plan perfectly, we knew it was a risk and reward, but thankfully, we got the reward in the end.”