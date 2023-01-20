The 33-year-old is the highest scorer in Cliftonville history, netting 255 times in 424 appearances and helped the Reds win consecutive Danske Bank Premiership titles in 2012/13 and 2013/14.

He signed for League One side Peterborough United in July 2015 and also spent time on loan at Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone before returning to Belfast in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gormley has netted 7 league goals so far this season for the leaders, including a hat-trick against Portadown in a 4-1 victory at Solitude in December.

Joe Gormley has signed a contract extension at Cliftonville

He also scored three times to help Cliftonville reach the semi-finals of the Irish League Cup, where they were ultimately beaten on penalties by Coleraine.