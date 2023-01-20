Gormley pens Cliftonville extension
Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.
The 33-year-old is the highest scorer in Cliftonville history, netting 255 times in 424 appearances and helped the Reds win consecutive Danske Bank Premiership titles in 2012/13 and 2013/14.
He signed for League One side Peterborough United in July 2015 and also spent time on loan at Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone before returning to Belfast in 2017.
Gormley has netted 7 league goals so far this season for the leaders, including a hat-trick against Portadown in a 4-1 victory at Solitude in December.
He also scored three times to help Cliftonville reach the semi-finals of the Irish League Cup, where they were ultimately beaten on penalties by Coleraine.
Cliftonville will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to 2023 when they host Coleraine in the Danske Bank Premiership tomorrow.