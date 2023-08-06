The 33-year-old makes the return to Rodney McAree's side after training with his former club during pre-season.

Hutchinson was a part of the Swifts' successful BetMcLean Cup winning side in 2018 and becomes the ninth arrival during the summer transfer window.

He told Dungannon's official website: "It feels great to be back – almost like I’ve never been away.

Grant Hutchinson pictured during his first spell for Dungannon Swifts against Limavady United

"The opportunity to come back and work with Rodney was very hard to say no to and I appreciate the effort he made to bring me back.

"Like everyone I’m looking forward to the season getting started, pre-season has been positive overall but nothing beats the feeling of competitive football.

"For me personally, my focus for now is getting myself fully fit and into the team."

After having a break from Irish League football, McAree stated that it will take some time for Hutchinson to get back into full match sharpness.

He said: “I’m over the moon to bring Grant back to Dungannon Swifts!

"‘Hutchy’ has been training with us through pre-season and we’re delighted to have him on board. He is someone who I admire massively as a player and someone I always wanted to work with again.

"With not playing for a while it’ll take time for his body to get used to the demands of Irish League football but he’s getting closer and closer and the wait will be worth it, I’m sure of that!"