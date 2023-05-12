News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Grant McCann returns for second spell as Doncaster Rovers manager

Doncaster Rovers have appointed Grant McCann for a second spell as manager.

By PA Sport Staff
Published 12th May 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:33 BST

The 43-year-old replaces Danny Schofield who was sacked following the conclusion of the League Two season on Monday, where Rovers finished 18th.

McCann first managed Rovers in the 2018-19 campaign and guided them to the League One play-offs before leaving to join Hull.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He returns tasked with the job of getting the club back into the third tier.

Doncaster have appointed Grant McCann for a second spell as managerDoncaster have appointed Grant McCann for a second spell as manager
Doncaster have appointed Grant McCann for a second spell as manager
Most Popular

The Northern Irishman told the club’s official website: “Once I heard of the interest, it was a tremendous opportunity for myself.

“After the phone calls came, I had a chat with my wife and the first thing she said was it was one of the happiest times she’d seen me when I was at Doncaster. That really hit home with me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I loved my time here, I enjoyed every minute and I’m looking forward to it.”

Chairman David Blunt added: “We are delighted to secure the return of Grant to the club.

“His previous season here was one of the most thrilling in recent memory, with a breathless brand of attacking, aggressive football that carried us into the brink of a play-off final.

“In his time away from the club, he has only developed as a manager and we know we are getting an even stronger version of Grant this time around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is a very exciting time for the club, with Grant’s return and Terry’s injection of additional funds, and we are looking forward to a competitive season ahead.”

Related topics:Grant McCannDoncaster RoversLeague TwoLeague OneHullDoncaster