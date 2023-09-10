News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Hamilton's day might not have started well but it ended well, says boss John Rankin as holders beat Coleraine in SPFL Trust Trophy clash

Hamilton Academical manager John Rankin was pleased a chaotic start to their travel arrangements didn't have too much effect as they defeated Coleraine in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 10th Sep 2023, 12:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 12:56 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Accies had their flight delayed from Edinburgh Airport early on Saturday morning, meaning kick-off had to be rescheduled for 3:45pm at The Showgrounds.

However, whilst unforeseen circumstances off the pitch could have derailed preparations, the holders of the competition showed a killer instinct in front of goal to ensure their name is in the hat for Thursday's fourth round draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 300 travelling supporters were celebrating with just 11 minutes on the clock as Liam Smith arrowed a curling effort into the far corner, but Oran Kearney's men levelled before the break as Lee Lynch netted his first goal of the campaign after being picked out by Matthew Shevlin.

Hamilton's Jamie Barjonas celebrates his goal against Coleraine with Jackson Longridge at The ShowgroundsHamilton's Jamie Barjonas celebrates his goal against Coleraine with Jackson Longridge at The Showgrounds
Hamilton's Jamie Barjonas celebrates his goal against Coleraine with Jackson Longridge at The Showgrounds
Most Popular

Hamilton would take the lead through Dario Zanatta on 48 minutes with a combination of poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping by Jamie Smith denying Coleraine an equaliser thereafter.

The game would be over as a contest on 82 minutes as Jamie Barjonas added a third with a devastating finish following a sweep counter attack.

"We were up at 5am this morning then the flight was delayed which led to the kick-off being delayed," Rankin said after the 3-1 success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At one point we were thinking, do we need to let them know that the game is maybe going to be off.

"But I think we had a duty to the supporters to put on a performance because they travelled in numbers to be here.

"There must have been about 250-300 fans here, so we're delighted for them to have come this distance and get into the next round.

"So the day didn't start well, but it certainly finished well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I thought the boys got better the longer the game went on."

Whilst acknowledging the performance of his goalkeeper amid Coleraine pressure, Rankin was delighted with the discipline his side showed before punishing the Bannsiders at the other end.

"Coleraine were always going to dominate spells of the game," he added.

"They are a decent side and we've had them watched three or four times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As I say we knew they would dominate periods so it was a case of us trying to weather that storm.

"The goals came at the right time for us today to get ourselves in front albeit in my opinion we conceded a sloppy goal.

"We got back in front at a good time at the start of the second half.

"It was then a case of if we could be disciplined, retain our shape and make sure the distance between our lines is good.

"It was and that's another side we need to see at times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We got the third and probably should have got a fourth before the end.

"The main thing is we're in the next round of the cup and I saw a different side to my players today, one being there was a determination to overcome adversity and they certainly did that."

Related topics:ColeraineSPFL Trust TrophyHamilton AcademicalEdinburgh AirportLiam Smith