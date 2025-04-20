Players and staff of Bangor celebrate gaining promotion to the Sports Direct Premiership

Bangor manager Lee Feeney insists work will begin immediately to prepare for life in the Sports Direct Premiership!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders booked their ticket to the top-flight, for the first time since 2009, with a nerve-tingling win over H&W Welders at the Blanchflower Stadium on Saturday.

Michael Morgan’s first half goal was enough to set up scenes of great jubilation at the finish – the champagne was flowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What a transformation for a team that was playing in the depths of the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League close to a decade ago.

Things changed dramatically when Feeney arrived in June five years ago – and the club reaped the rewards of his hard work on a day that will live long in the memory of their fans who turned up in big numbers.

“We had situations over the past few weeks, we were winning games, but throwing the lead away, so it was always going to be a big jittery going into the last few games,” said former Linfield and Rangers midfielder Feeney.

“I thought we were so professional. The boys put their bodies on the line when needed and we got the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Big Ben (Arthurs) did superbly well for the goal, chasing what looked like a lost cause. He showed great desire before cutting the ball across for young Mick to get in front of his marker to score.

“It came at a good time for us; the first goal was always going to be important. This title win means so much to the club and the people of Bangor.”

But Feeney knows there is another mighty challenge up ahead in the Premiership.

He added: “We’ve done a lot of work off the pitch at the football club. I’ve good people around me and good people upstairs (in the Boardroom).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew what we had to do on the pitch to win the League. We were back on June 15 for pre-season, so the players and everyone at the club deserves this moment – the hard work paid off.

“It’s an honour to manage this club and I’m thrilled to be part of a little piece of history. I’m so proud to be part of the club that has been promoted.

“I think it will be more difficult moving forward. We’ve one game left (next week against Dundela), but we will begin right away to prepare for what will be another massive challenge in the Premiership.”

Welders chief Paul Kee admitted his boys have almost certainly blown their chance of reaching the promotion play-off spot, with Annagh United now in pole position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so disappointing, our season is basically over now,” he said. “Yes, mathematically, it’s still possible for us to get into the promotion play-off, but we’re looking for favours from other teams.

“To be honest, I can’t see Annagh slipping up at this point. We have a lot of young lads in the team, so it’s been a steep learning curve for them. We knew it would be a challenge, but we just didn’t have enough.