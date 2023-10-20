Brad Lyons’ commitment to hard work has been reinforced by his quickfire journey from Kilmarnock fringe player to full international.

The midfielder made his Northern Ireland debut in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat by Slovenia in Belfast after being an ever-present in the Killie team this season.

Such a scenario appeared highly unlikely just five months ago. The former Coleraine, St Mirren and Morecambe player had only started four matches heading into the final two games of the season.

But he was drafted in for the final two games and helped Killie to victories over Dundee United and Ross County which secured their cinch Premiership status.

Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons reflects on a turnaround in fortunes after making his international debut for Northern Ireland

Looking back on his international debut ahead of Saturday’s visit of Livingston, Lyons said: “It’s probably the proudest moment to date. International football is the pinnacle and I am really glad I could make a dream come true and represent my country at Windsor Park.

“Now I have got that feeling I want it more and more and become a regular, but that can only happen if I am playing week in, week out here, putting in performances and getting results.

“I always knew to make my debut for Northern Ireland I had to be playing regularly. I have put in good performances here and there but this is the first season I have put it all together.

“A few months ago I would never have thought that, my goal was to get in the Kilmarnock team, but thankfully everything has come together.

“When you are playing regular football, it just feels it comes naturally. You can play your own game, you build the confidence up and that’s so key within teams and individuals.

“Having the backing of the manager (Derek McInnes) and coaches and such a good team around me has helped me push on.

“Last season was frustrating at times but I felt like the games when I did come in, I was playing well, it was just consistently doing it, and results weren’t going our way so the gaffer is going to try and find areas to strengthen to try and win games.

“I think it shows for any sports person or footballer, if you are not in the picture just now it doesn’t mean you never will be. That’s down to the individual, you have got to stay fit, you have got to stay ready.

“I have a good support network and I worked my nut off every day in training. I was in the gym, if I had to do extras I was doing it just to stay ready.

“I am so thankful I did it because the two last games of last season, those performances probably got me a new contract.

“It’s just the individual I am, every training session, every match, no matter where or what it is, I try my hardest, I give 100 per cent. Last year, reserve games I would have treated them like it was a proper game just to get the most out of it.

“It’s the same in training. The gaffer is asking that of all of us and you can see that in training, we are all trying so hard. We have numbers competing for positions and I think it’s making us even better.