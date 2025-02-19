Former Liverpool legend Jan Molby believes the Reds can fill the potential void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold by putting full faith in Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley.

Table-topping Liverpool face a sweat on the futures of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah as the trio are all out of contract at the end of the season.

It has been rumoured by various outlets that 26-year-old Alexander-Arnold will be swapping Liverpool for Real Madrid next season.

If a move to the Spanish capital comes to fruition, Molby reckons Liverpool have a ready-made replacement in Castlederg native Bradley, who has excelled when called upon for the Reds.

Molby told BonusCodeBets: “Trent is a difficult one because Trent has negotiated contracts with Liverpool before and it’s never been played out in the media and this won’t be either. Although noises in Spain say that he’s Real Madrid bound.

“Trent saying winning the Ballon D’or would mean more than winning the World Cup is an odd statement to make. You don’t expect to hear that from anybody who plays in a team sport.

“But I understand the importance of winning The Ballon D’Or. We saw how disappointed Vini Jr was when Rodri won it. Trent, as good and as unique a player as he is, will find it difficult to be the best player at Real Madrid let alone the world.

“Trent is a unique footballer. He’s a right back but more so, he’s a very good footballer. Conor Bradley’s different. He’s always in the right position when we defend or attack. He’s never overexposed, he’s quick and he’s determined.

“Whilst I don’t think Liverpool will be happy to see Trent go, it’s an area I think the club can cope with and maybe get a back up in. But it looks like Conor Bradley has a big future in the game. A big future in the game.”

Does Molby expect all three Liverpool stars to make an exit from Anfield this summer?

“No I can’t see all three of them leaving and I don’t think it’s a case of Liverpool being willing to give one player more money if two were to leave.

“Liverpool are very strict in the offers being made. Van Dijk is relaxed and the club are negotiating. Salah has been more verbal but I don’t think it can be doubted that Mo wants to stay but of course he wants it to be right.