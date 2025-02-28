Portsmouth's Terry Devlin (left) has signed a new deal at Fratton Park

Northern Ireland under-21 international Terry Devlin has committed his future to Portsmouth after signing a new deal to remain at Fratton Park until the summer of 2028.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder – who can also operate at right-back – has been in stellar form for Pompey since joining the club from Glentoran in the summer of 2023.

The former Dungannon Swifts ace helped the club win the League One title last season and recently made his 50th appearance for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey boss John Mousinho hailed the development by telling the club’s website: “Terry has developed at an incredible rate since arriving from Northern Ireland ahead of last season.

“The fact that he’s come over here to play regularly in a different country at such a young age – and in different positions – is very impressive.

“He’s already exceeded our expectations and is someone who never gives less than 100 per cent every time he steps onto the pitch.

“We’re delighted to tie him down for the long-term, especially so soon after agreeing a new deal with Colby Bishop.”