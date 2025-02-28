"He has already exceeded our expectations": Portsmouth boss John Mousinho thrilled to keep Northern Ireland U21 star at Fratton Park

Portsmouth's Terry Devlin (left) has signed a new deal at Fratton Park
Portsmouth's Terry Devlin (left) has signed a new deal at Fratton Park
Northern Ireland under-21 international Terry Devlin has committed his future to Portsmouth after signing a new deal to remain at Fratton Park until the summer of 2028.

The midfielder – who can also operate at right-back – has been in stellar form for Pompey since joining the club from Glentoran in the summer of 2023.

The former Dungannon Swifts ace helped the club win the League One title last season and recently made his 50th appearance for the club.

Pompey boss John Mousinho hailed the development by telling the club’s website: “Terry has developed at an incredible rate since arriving from Northern Ireland ahead of last season.

“The fact that he’s come over here to play regularly in a different country at such a young age – and in different positions – is very impressive.

“He’s already exceeded our expectations and is someone who never gives less than 100 per cent every time he steps onto the pitch.

“We’re delighted to tie him down for the long-term, especially so soon after agreeing a new deal with Colby Bishop.”

The Cookstown native has won 14 caps for Tommy Wright’s Under-21 side and he was an unused substitute for Michael O’Neill's senior team in Northern Ireland’s 4-0 defeat in Finland in November 2023.

