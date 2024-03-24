He nose what he was doing for penalty save, says Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree as Declan Dunne takes one for the team in draw at Coleraine
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Swifts had trailed the 10 men of Coleraine at the break as Matthew Shevlin opened the scoring after Stephen Lowry's red card for the hosts.
However, the Bannsiders would have a great opportunity to double their lead from the penalty spot but Dunne had different ideas as he kept Josh Carson's strike from going into the net - with his face - which required several minutes of treatment.
That save would be a turning point as the visitors earned a share of the spoils on 79 minutes as ex-Coleraine man Andy Mitchell headed in from Adam Glenny's cross.
"Declan has a swollen nose in there at the minute," said McAree about the penalty save.
"He's taken the ball fully in the face to be fair but he's a goalkeeper and they're going to make saves with any part of their body they can get away with.
"Josh Carson has struck it well but it's at a height which is perfect for Declan, although it's struck him on the nose, so he's a wee bit swollen.
"Up until the penalty save, we hadn't created much.
"We hadn't tested Rory Brown and we spoke at half-time about making sure we asked a lot of questions and we didn't ask enough.
"If that penalty went in, we were dead and buried at 2-0 because we didn't look like we were creating anything.
"It was a frustrating day at that stage but Adam Glenny's delivery was fantastic and big Andy Mitchell was there to head in."
The Swifts aren’t in action over Easter and McAree was left perplexed as to why the fixture schedule meant that was the case.
He added: "Circumstances have led to no games over Easter which is strange because we've been used and like playing over that period.
"It's a strange one and a case where we're going to give the players a little bit of time off and come back to prepare for whoever we're going to play against.
"The first thing we asked from the players today was hard work and commitment - and we got that.”