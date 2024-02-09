He was ‘a smashing player’ as tributes are paid to former Glentoran striker John McDaid who has sadly passed away
A prolific marksman in front of goal, John was the father of current Linfield striker Robbie, and scored 11 goals in 31 appearances for Glentoran.
The Cannondale man featured for NI Schoolboys and was set to join English giants Newcastle United in October 1982, however, a serious injury sustained in a Gold Cup final against Linfield curtailed those dreams of a cross-channel move.
John would leave the east Belfast side at the end of the 1984-85 campaign, where he would go on to play for Derry City, Finn Harps, Portadown and his hometown club Omagh Town.
Paying tribute on Glentoran's website, John's former team-mate and captain Jim Cleary labelled him as "a smashing player" who would have carved out a great career in England if not for injury.
He said: “John was a great lad and a smashing player. He was strong, skilful, could use both feet and did so well to get into our team when we were reigning champions.
"I have no doubt that had it not been for his injury he could have gone on to have a great career at a high level in England. He was that good. On behalf of his old Glentoran teammates I pass on our sadness to Wendy and the family.”
Linfield posted a tribute on their club website: "Everyone at Linfield Football Club is saddened at the death of John McDaid, father of our striker Robbie.
"John, from Omagh, himself played in the Irish League with Glentoran and we send our condolences to Robbie and the family circle."