Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans has wasted no time finding a new club after penning a deal at Oldham Athletic until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old was previously a free agent after his short-term deal at Bradford City came to an end in December.

However, he will now ply his trade at Boundary Park, with Oldham finding themselves in 5th spot in the National League table.

Having played for the likes of Sunderland, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers throughout his career, Mellon was pleased to bring in someone of Evans’ experience.

He told Oldham’s official website: “Corry is the type of player who will help the group dramatically.

“He brings with him plenty of experience, he’s a great guy and he comes in improving our midfield options.

“He’s a player who will break things up, go into challenges and look to make the game difficult for the opposition.

“Throughout his career he’s played at the top end of the pyramid and he’s a great example of a player who we think can help us to get to where we want to be.

“I’m sure the fans will get behind Corry’s arrival and will see what he can bring to the table in the games to come.”

Evans has been capped 69 times by Northern Ireland and was last involved back in September when Michael O’Neill’s men beat Luxembourg and lost to Bulgaria in the Nations League.

He outlined how an “exciting project” at the Latics was a major factor in making the move.

“It’s great to finally get it done, I was in training last week so I’m just really pleased to get it over the line,” Evans said.

“The club got in touch to see where I was at and if I wanted to come down, and when I came I could see the potential this club has to offer.

“The stadium is great, the pitch is fantastic so I’m just looking forward to getting started and helping in any way I can.

“We’re in a good position in the league so I’m coming in at a good time, the quality in the squad is there to see so this is an exciting project.

