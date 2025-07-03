“Heartbroken” former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is struggling to comprehend the death of Diogo Jota.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old died in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother Andre Silva in the early hours of Thursday.

Klopp, for whom his Christian faith has played a big part in his life, wrote on Instagram: “This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father!”

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has been left "heartbroken" by the tragic death of Diogo Jota. (Photo credit should read Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Klopp, who signed Jota from Wolves in 2020, added: “We will miss you so much!

“All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them!

“Rest in peace – Love J.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was equally stunned and said “it doesn’t make sense” following the death of his Portugal team-mate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jota helped Liverpool to win the Premier League title last season and was part of the Portugal side, along with Ronaldo, that lifted the Nations League last month, and he got married less than a fortnight ago.

Ronaldo said in a post on X alongside a photo of Jota: “It doesn’t make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had got married.

“To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Former Liverpool star and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish wrote on X: “Football is not important at this sad time. You feel helpless, knowing there’s so little we can do to ease the pain for his wife of just two weeks, his three beautiful children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thinking and praying for all their loved ones after the devastating loss of both Diogo and Andre. YNWA.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also paid tribute to Jota, saying on Sky Sports News: “Just in a state of shock. Not with anyone associated to Liverpool but football in general. It is one of the few times when the football family all come together.

“I just cannot believe it. For everybody involved but especially his family – his wife and the children they’ve got, it’s devastating for all involved.

“I can only imagine how his team-mates feel at Liverpool and Portugal, they must be in a world of pain with his friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It just shows us all how quickly life can change. What a summer he’s had, and you get this devastating news that his family have had in the last few hours, you can’t even comprehend it.”

Jota’s international team-mate Bruno Fernandes posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram story.

The Manchester United skipper wrote: “Friend, colleague and companion of a thousand battles. It’s hard to understand how can someone leave so soon.

“May you and your brother find the peace you need to watch over your loved ones who lost you too soon and suddenly. My condolences to all your family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves also took to their Instagram stories following the announcement of their former Wolves colleague’s death.

Mexico striker Jimenez, now at Fulham, said: “It’s hard to receive this kind of news, and I still can’t believe it.

“An excellent colleague, friend, and above all, a great father. Thanks for everything, my friend. We’ll always remember you.”

Jota’s Portuguese compatriot Neves said: “They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jota’s former clubs Porto and Atletico Madrid also took to social media. Porto said on X they were in “mourning” in a statement, while Atletico added they were “shocked by the tragic news”.

Sports agency Gestifute, which represented the Liverpool player, paid tribute to “a rare player and an exceptional professional, but he was much more than that. He was an exemplary son, a devoted husband, and a fervent and devoted father. And those who knew him closely also know that he was a unique friend and an extraordinary human being.”

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville wrote on X: “That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family.”

NBA great and well-known Liverpool supporter LeBron James posted on X: “My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA (You’ll Never Walk Alone) JOTA!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, who shared a dressing room with Jota on international duty with Portugal, said on his Instagram story: “Devastating..speechless..Much strength to the family.”

Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice described the deaths as “heartbreaking” on his Instagram story and added: “RIP to Diogo and his brother Andre. Sending love and condolences to his family.”

England’s Women’s team, currently on Euro 2025 finals duty in Switzerland along with their Portuguese counterparts, posted on X: “We are devastated at the tragic loss of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. It is truly difficult to comprehend.

“The Lionesses send our heartfelt condolences to Diogo’s family and friends and all the players, staff and fans connected to Liverpool FC, his former clubs and the Portugal national teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We stand beside the Portuguese team here in Switzerland and the whole football family in honouring Diogo and Andre’s memory.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “His passion, energy and spirit on the field inspired everyone around him. It is devastating to think that a life so full of joy and potential has been taken far too soon. Rest in peace, dear Diogo. You will not be forgotten.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino posted on the governing body’s official X account: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

“On behalf of FIFA and the wider football family, my thoughts are with their family and friends, as well as everyone at Liverpool FC, FC Penafiel and the Portuguese Football Federation. May they rest in peace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad