Hearts striker Liam Boyce going about business with aplomb

Hearts' Liam Boyce celebrates with Andy Halliday.

The decisive goal in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at St Mirren was his fourth in six competitive outings this term and definitely the most important.

He also claimed an assist for Andy Halliday’s opener during a fairly physical encounter in Paisley.

The Northern Ireland international is the ideal focal point at centre-forward in Hearts’ new 3-4-3 system. He links play intelligently, creates space, has a physical presence and a clinical eye for goal, although some supporters would like another striker recruited.

Suggestions of Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland were dismissed by manager Robbie Neilson last week.

In any case, would he play ahead of Boyce up top? Not on recent evidence. It would be difficult for Hearts to unearth a better striker within their existing budget.

Boyce is one of the highest earners at Tynecastle Park and is justifiying those wages.

A run and cutback teed up Halliday for a delightful finish in the first half against St Mirren.

Then after the break, the forward’s trademark shimmy and shift from one foot to the other preceded a powerful 20-yard drive past goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

Attacking understudies Armand Gnanduillet and Euan Henderson can testify that dislodging Boyce is a daunting task right now.

“I love playing with Boycie, he is such an intelligent player,” said the Hearts midfielder Peter Haring.

“When he got the ball on the edge of the box [at the second goal], I knew what was coming.

“He loves to do that and he’s really good at it in tight spaces to get a clean shot away. We will be very happy with him for the rest of the year.”

Hearts left with three points – their first win in Paisley for nine years since a Scottish Cup victory back in 2012.