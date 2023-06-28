Holders Larne host Dungannon Swifts on the opening day of the season, Cliftonville travel to Linfield in Jim Magilton's first game in charge, with Jim Ervin beginning Ballymena reign with a derby match at Coleraine
The Sports Direct Premiership is scheduled to start on Saturday, August 5, in a weekend that will also see Linfield host Cliftonville and Glentoran travel to Glenavon.
Jim Ervin will make his managerial bow as Ballymena United make their way to the Coleraine Showgrounds for a derby contest, with Loughgall’s return to the top flight seeing the Villagers visit Newry City.
The other opening day game sees Crusaders at home to Carrick Rangers.
On Boxing Day, Ballymena United host Coleraine, Carrick will have home advantage against Larne, with Crusaders visiting Cliftonville.
Furthermore, Linfield will be at home for the ‘Big Two’ derby against Glentoran, with Loughgall hosting Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon away at Newry City.
The final games before the split takes place on Saturday, March 23 next year.