The Sports Direct Premiership is scheduled to start on Saturday, August 5, in a weekend that will also see Linfield host Cliftonville and Glentoran travel to Glenavon.

Jim Ervin will make his managerial bow as Ballymena United make their way to the Coleraine Showgrounds for a derby contest, with Loughgall’s return to the top flight seeing the Villagers visit Newry City.

The other opening day game sees Crusaders at home to Carrick Rangers.

The fixtures have been released for this year's Sports Direct Premiership

On Boxing Day, Ballymena United host Coleraine, Carrick will have home advantage against Larne, with Crusaders visiting Cliftonville.

Furthermore, Linfield will be at home for the ‘Big Two’ derby against Glentoran, with Loughgall hosting Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon away at Newry City.