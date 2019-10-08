Holders Linfield cruise into BetMcLean League Cup quarter-finals

Holders Linfield eased into the last eight of the BetMcLean League Cup with a convincing 4-0 win away at Dungannon Swifts.

Goals from Stephen Fallon, Jimmy Callacher, Joel Cooper and Andy Waterworth made it a comfortable night for David Healy’s men at Stangmore Park.

There was a major shock at Inver Park though as Championship outfit Dundela knocked out Larne.

Owain Beggs gave the visitors an early lead and that’s how it stayed until the break.

Marty Donnelly had an effort cleared off the line before the Duns doubled their advantage on 72 minutes as Ross Holden chip the ball past a stranded Conor Mitchell.

Albert Watson reduced the deficit four minutes later as he headed home Conor McKendry’s cross.

But remarkably that man Beggs struck again on 81 minutes to seal a superb win for his side.

Coleraine march on in the competition with a 2-1 win over ten-man Glentoran at The Showgrounds.

It took a while for the action to get going, but it sprung into life on 28 minutes as James McCarthy was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

The first chance arrived just after the half hour mark as Jamie Glackin had the vision to pick out Ben Doherty on the left-hand side. The midfielder looked up and sent a delightful cross into the area that was headed over by Eoin Bradley.

Two minutes later, it would be the home side who would threaten again as Aaron Canning surged forward with the ball and his pass was left on purpose by Bradley. This allowed Aaron Jarvis to be sent clean through on goal but Morris denied the summer signing from Institute.

The deadlock was broken on the hour mark as Coleraine substitute Ian Parkhill crossed the ball into the path of Jamie Glackin who carefully guided his header into the bottom corner.

The introduction of Parkhill was proving to be a masterstroke as he linked up with Glackin and the latter was fouled inside the box. The ice-cool Doherty stepped up to convert his fifth goal of the season from the spot on 66 minutes.

Elvio Van Overbeek was denied by Johns before fellow substitute Navid Nasseri pulled one back for the Glens on 72 minutes.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser and thought they had it when Jonny Frazer poked home, but it was chalked off for offside.

Ballymena United eased past Dollingstown 6-0 thanks to goals from Kenny Kane (2), Leroy Millar (2), Shane McGinty and Ryan Mayse.

Cliftonville were made to sweat at home to Bangor.

First half goals from Ruaidhri Donnelly and Joe Gormley seemed to put the in control.

Mark Cooling pulled one back before Gormley netted again on the hour mark.

But a Joe Gorman own goal set up a tense finish.

Crusaders had a fairly comfortable night at Limavady United as Colin Coates, David Cushley and Jamie McGonigle put them in control.

Ryan Doherty pulled one back before Paul McElroy sealed the win.

Institute eased into the last eight with a 3-0 win at home to Harland & Wolff Welders.

The home side took the lead on 27 minutes as Cormac Burke crossed for DeanCurry to head home.

They had to wait until the 83 minute to seal the game as Jamie McIntyre fired in from distance. And they added a third on 88 minutes as Conor Tourish headed home his first goal for the club from close range