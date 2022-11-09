It was a result that did nether team any favours as the Blues battle to regain the form that helped them lift the Gibson Cup for the fourth successive time last May.

They did create the best chances over the 90 minutes but found Cliftonville goalkeeper Nathan Gartside in top form during the scoreless draw.

And although they had the outstanding performer in the form of Joel Cooper, the Blues just couldn’t find a cutting edge to get them over the line.

Linfield and Cliftonville finished on level terms last night at Windsor Park

It was the home team who asked the opening question in front of goal. Andrew Clarke cleverly tricked his way clear only to see his low shot saved Nathan Gartside.

Ronan Hale burst into action at the other end, trying his luck with a dipping effort from 25 yards that fizzed over the top.

It was no surprise it was the dangerous Cooper who almost broke the deadlock on 29 minutes. He managed to waltz his way across the face of the box, slipping past challenge after challenge before firing in a low sizzler that had Gartside at full stretch.

The Blues were cursing their luck four minutes later. This time it was Chris Shields who provided the delivery from the right that was met by the head of Clarke, only to see his effort ricochet off the base of the post.

Just before the interval, the Blues went close again. Cooper picked up a pass form Cammy Palmer and, having cut in from the right, he curled in a beauty that inched past the gloves of Gartside – but rolled agonisingly wide.

The Blues roared from the traps after the restart with Cooper producing more trickery on the right before picking out Robbie McDaid at the back post, but his header was ushered off the line.

But the Reds began asking a few questions at the other end with Rory Hale sending Joe Gormley free on the right, but goalkeeper Chris Johns did well to hold on to his low cross.

Then, seconds later Rory Hale tried his luck from 25 yards only to see his goalbound shot deflect off the boot of Daniel Finlayson for a corner-kick.

But it was the Reds who were let off the hook again on 63 minutes. The mercurial Cooper was again the instigator with a great run on the right before picking out Palmer, whose shot curled inches wide – much to the frustration of the home fans.

And, in a clever free-kick routine on 66 minutes, Cooper sent Shields clear on the right and his cross was headed wide by defender Jimmy Callacher at the back post.

Cliftonville had Gartside to thank again for pulling off another spectacular save 17 minutes from time. Clarke found Cooper in the right channel and his near-post drive was superbly pawed to safety.

As the seconds ticked down, the Reds had a gilt-edged chance to win it when Ryan Curran was sent free but when he pulled the trigger Johns pulled off a wonder save.

