Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bannsiders have been inconsistent for large spells of the campaign as a mixture of below-par performances and injuries have played its part.

However, the men from the north coast are unbeaten in four out of their last five fixtures – which included a 0-0 draw against league leaders Larne last weekend – as they aim to nail down 6th spot in the Premiership standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind, Kearney is hoping Coleraine are remembered for how they ended the season on a high rather than their difficult start.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says his side will focus on their own 'agenda' between now and the end of the season

"All we can do is concentrate on our own agenda," he said.

"I think there's been plenty of other seasons in the past where we've been clear at this stage in the top six.

"This season we know hasn't been good because of the injuries and the players we've been missing has led to a stop-start season.

"The lessons for me in football is that we've been here before on the opposite side of it where we've had a good start to the season and then fell off towards the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully this season isn't defined by how we started it but how we finished it.

"We are getting bodies back at the right time and starting to show that form and momentum that we wanted.

"Is it better getting that form now than in September? It probably is.

"That changing room has its own agenda and for us number one we want good performances, back to clean sheets and back to scoring goals which we've done this month."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine know a positive result against Crusaders at Seaview on Saturday can secure the final top six berth for the post-split fixtures.

"It's one of the toughest venues you can go to in this country," he added.

"We know what they're all about and how good they are at home and away.

"They are littered with very good players but we've got to go and chin the bar again.