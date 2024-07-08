Cliftonville defender Hannah Doherty collects her Sports Direct Women's Premiership Player of the Month award for June from NI Football Writers' Association Chairman Michael ClarkeNIW

Cliftonville defender Hannah Doherty is the Sports Direct Women's Premiership Player of the Month for June.

Doherty was an important part of the Reds team that lifted the VBet League Cup last weekend with a 2-0 win over Lisburn Rangers.

She also scored a stunning goal in Cliftonville's 4-0 league win over Linfield, in a month that saw the North Belfast club pick six vital points in the race to win the Sports Direct Women's Premiership.

Doherty said: "These awards usually go to forwards, so it's nice to win one for the defenders' union!