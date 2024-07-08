‘Hopefully we can kick on and win more silverware, says Cliftonville defender Hannah Doherty after June recognition
Doherty was an important part of the Reds team that lifted the VBet League Cup last weekend with a 2-0 win over Lisburn Rangers.
She also scored a stunning goal in Cliftonville's 4-0 league win over Linfield, in a month that saw the North Belfast club pick six vital points in the race to win the Sports Direct Women's Premiership.
Doherty said: "These awards usually go to forwards, so it's nice to win one for the defenders' union!
"It's been a fantastic month for both myself and the team. We've won the League Cup and we're still in the title race. Hopefully we can kick on and win more silverware."
