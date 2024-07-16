Hosts Northern Ireland kick off under 19s' Euros with scoreless draw as goalkeeper proves key

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 16th Jul 2024, 02:38 BST
Northern Ireland’s Conor Barr delivers a cross under pressure from Ukraine’s Mykola Oharkov as manager Gareth McAuley looks on from the Inver Park sidelines last night in Larne during a scoreless draw to open the under 19s’ European Championships. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)Northern Ireland’s Conor Barr delivers a cross under pressure from Ukraine’s Mykola Oharkov as manager Gareth McAuley looks on from the Inver Park sidelines last night in Larne during a scoreless draw to open the under 19s’ European Championships. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)
Northern Ireland’s Conor Barr delivers a cross under pressure from Ukraine’s Mykola Oharkov as manager Gareth McAuley looks on from the Inver Park sidelines last night in Larne during a scoreless draw to open the under 19s’ European Championships. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)
​Northern Ireland kicked off life as under 19s’ European Championships hosts with a scoreless draw against Ukraine.

​Gareth McAuley’s side started group A with a share of the spoils at Larne’s Inver Park, with the eight-team tournament set to run in Northern Ireland until July 28.

Pierce Charles produced some key saves across each half and Braiden Graham came close to breaking the deadlock off Conor Barr’s pass before the break.

Northern Ireland’s programme continues with another Inver Park meeting on Thursday against holders Italy before taking on Norway at Crusaders’ Seaview next Sunday. Belfast’s Windsor Park will host the semi-finals and final.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Charles, Barr, Thompson, Briggs, Gallagher Lennon, Trickett, McClure, Graham, Morrison, McCallion, Glenfield. Subs (used): Goodman, Evans, J.Doherty, A.Doherty, Hamilton.

