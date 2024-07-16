Northern Ireland’s Conor Barr delivers a cross under pressure from Ukraine’s Mykola Oharkov as manager Gareth McAuley looks on from the Inver Park sidelines last night in Larne during a scoreless draw to open the under 19s’ European Championships. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

​Northern Ireland kicked off life as under 19s’ European Championships hosts with a scoreless draw against Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Gareth McAuley’s side started group A with a share of the spoils at Larne’s Inver Park, with the eight-team tournament set to run in Northern Ireland until July 28.

Pierce Charles produced some key saves across each half and Braiden Graham came close to breaking the deadlock off Conor Barr’s pass before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s programme continues with another Inver Park meeting on Thursday against holders Italy before taking on Norway at Crusaders’ Seaview next Sunday. Belfast’s Windsor Park will host the semi-finals and final.