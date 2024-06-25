England's Jude Bellingham reacts at the end of a Euro 2024 Group C draw with Slovenia in Cologne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

England failed to answer their critics as they once again laboured to a forgettable Euro 2024 draw – this time held by Slovenia in Cologne.

The 0-0 stalemate will heap more questions on manager Gareth Southgate, despite England topping Group C with five points.

Here, the PA news agency rates the performance of Southgate’s side at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Jordan Pickford: Not a busy night for the England goalkeeper who would have been a frustrated onlooker for much of the evening. 6 (out of 10)

Kyle Walker: A surprising lack of end product from one of England’s most consistent performers. 5

John Stones: A couple of early wobbles with the ball but has a growing understanding with Marc Guehi which could serve England well. 6

Marc Guehi: Arguably England’s most consistent player in the group stage and rarely troubled by Benjamin Sesko and co. 6

Kieran Trippier: Never has his square peg looked so ill-fitting for the round hole that is England’s left-back position. No fault of his own but slows down attacks when cutting inside and was also tested defensively. 5

Declan Rice: Grew into the contest and looked more like the player that impressed so greatly with Arsenal last season, just needs a consistent midfield partner. 6

Conor Gallagher: Southgate’s one change to the starting XI was never going to solve all of the problems but has hooked at half-time after struggling to make an impact. 4

Bukayo Saka: Thought he had broken the deadlock in the first half but his effort was chalked out, always a threat with his pace but not enough end product here. 5

Jude Bellingham: Could not take the game by the scruff of the neck and was popping up all over the pitch in his forlorn quest to do so. 4

Phil Foden: The liveliest of England’s attackers on yet another night where they struggled. 6

Harry Kane: No real chances on goal for the skipper, who will keep prompting questions over his fitness with displays such as this one. 5

Substitutes

Kobbie Mainoo (for Gallagher, 46): Has looked the most natural fit alongside Rice of the trio given the chance to play there and will be hoping to start the last-16 tie. 6

Cole Palmer (for Saka, 71): Another change that added a little more spark to England’s sluggish performance and give Southgate further questions for the knockout stage. 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold (for Tripiper, 84): A late run out in his more familiar right-back slot. 6