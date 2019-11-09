HOW IT HAPPENED: Cliftonville 4 Warrenpoint Town 0

Cliftonville secured a comfortable 4-0 success over Warrenpoint Town by 4-0 as goals from Mark McKee, Conor McDermott, Joe Gormley and Ryan Curran wrapped up victory.
F-T: Cliftonville 4 Warrenpoint Town 0
84: Turker pulls off the save to deny Maguire
77: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Murnaghan on for O’Sullivan
74: SUB (Cliftonville) - Wilson on for McKee
65: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Mullen on for Watters
62: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Smith on for Doyle
60: SUB (Cliftonville) - Foster on for McDermott
55: Gormley up early to connect to Doherty’s corner-kick and his bouncing header is blocked on the line by Young
52: YELLOW CARD (Cliftonville) - McVeigh
52: GOAL - Cliftonville (R.Curran) 4 Warrenpoint Town 0.
Composed from the penalty spot by Curran after Breen sends Gormley clear and McVeigh makes the foul
47: Early sight of goal for Gormley off McDermott’s superb searching pass but he fires wide from a tight angle
46: SUB (Cliftonville) - Maguire on for R.Donnelly
H-T: Cliftonville 3 Warrenpoint Town 0
41: GOAL - Cliftonville 3 (Gormley) Warrenpoint Town 0
Breen finds R.Donnelly and his shot is saved by Turker but Gormley pops up to convert the rebound
35: Turker saves off a R.Donnelly shot
33: Energetic forward run by Doyle twisting and turning but he drags his shot wide of the target
27: Young blocks on the line off a Doherty shot
25: GOAL - Cliftonville 2 (McDermott) Warrenpoint Town 0
McDermott with a spectacular strike from inside his own half as one touch finds space and he then fires over a back-tracking Turker
22: GOAL - Cliftonville 1 (McKee) Warrenpoint Town 0
McKee and Gormley combine to cut open Warrenpoint with a clever exchange and the midfielder finds the net with a composed finish on his first start
14: Lovely footwork by Doherty to create space in midfield and his angled pass finds R.Curran, who cuts inside and fires goalwards with Turker down low to save and Warrenpoint hack clear
10: Doherty clips a cross over from the left that drops towards the back post but Gormley fires over the crossbar
CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, McDermott, Breen, McKee, Harney, C.Curran, R.Curran, R.Donnelly, Doherty, J.Gormley, A.Donnelly.
Subs: Dunne, Foster, Wilson, Maguire, Casey, Gorman, McCurry.
WARRENPOINT TOWN: Turker, Bennett, Reilly, McVeigh, O’Sullivan, Doyle, Young, Forde, Watters, Cowan, McCann.
Subs: Byrne, Smith, O’Kane, Mullen, Murnaghan.
Referee: Andrew Davey