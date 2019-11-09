HOW IT HAPPENED: Cliftonville 4 Warrenpoint Town 0

Cliftonville secured a comfortable 4-0 success over Warrenpoint Town by 4-0 as goals from Mark McKee, Conor McDermott, Joe Gormley and Ryan Curran wrapped up victory.

F-T: Cliftonville 4 Warrenpoint Town 0

Warrenpoint Town boss Barry Gray

84: Turker pulls off the save to deny Maguire

77: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Murnaghan on for O’Sullivan

74: SUB (Cliftonville) - Wilson on for McKee

65: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Mullen on for Watters

62: SUB (Warrenpoint Town) - Smith on for Doyle

60: SUB (Cliftonville) - Foster on for McDermott

55: Gormley up early to connect to Doherty’s corner-kick and his bouncing header is blocked on the line by Young

52: YELLOW CARD (Cliftonville) - McVeigh

52: GOAL - Cliftonville (R.Curran) 4 Warrenpoint Town 0.

Composed from the penalty spot by Curran after Breen sends Gormley clear and McVeigh makes the foul

47: Early sight of goal for Gormley off McDermott’s superb searching pass but he fires wide from a tight angle

46: SUB (Cliftonville) - Maguire on for R.Donnelly

H-T: Cliftonville 3 Warrenpoint Town 0

41: GOAL - Cliftonville 3 (Gormley) Warrenpoint Town 0

Breen finds R.Donnelly and his shot is saved by Turker but Gormley pops up to convert the rebound

35: Turker saves off a R.Donnelly shot

33: Energetic forward run by Doyle twisting and turning but he drags his shot wide of the target

27: Young blocks on the line off a Doherty shot

25: GOAL - Cliftonville 2 (McDermott) Warrenpoint Town 0

McDermott with a spectacular strike from inside his own half as one touch finds space and he then fires over a back-tracking Turker

22: GOAL - Cliftonville 1 (McKee) Warrenpoint Town 0

McKee and Gormley combine to cut open Warrenpoint with a clever exchange and the midfielder finds the net with a composed finish on his first start

14: Lovely footwork by Doherty to create space in midfield and his angled pass finds R.Curran, who cuts inside and fires goalwards with Turker down low to save and Warrenpoint hack clear

10: Doherty clips a cross over from the left that drops towards the back post but Gormley fires over the crossbar

CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, McDermott, Breen, McKee, Harney, C.Curran, R.Curran, R.Donnelly, Doherty, J.Gormley, A.Donnelly.

Subs: Dunne, Foster, Wilson, Maguire, Casey, Gorman, McCurry.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: Turker, Bennett, Reilly, McVeigh, O’Sullivan, Doyle, Young, Forde, Watters, Cowan, McCann.

Subs: Byrne, Smith, O’Kane, Mullen, Murnaghan.

Referee: Andrew Davey