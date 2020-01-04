HOW IT HAPPENED: Cliftonville 6 Hanover 0

Cliftonville secured progress into the Irish Cup sixth round with a 6-0 success that confirmed the gulf between the current Danske Bank Premiership leaders and Mid-Ulster League-based Hanover, the lowest-ranked side in the draw.

F-T: Cliftonville 6 Hanover 0​

89: Diving defensive header at a stretch by Topley to somehow divert the ball over the top of his own bar under pressure from Rocks

87: Brown fires goalwards from distance but Brush is behind the long-range attempt

80: Shortt out quickly to smother Maguire's effort on the run

66: Looping header by Whitten drifts over the crossbar

63: SUB (Hanover) - Taylor on for White

54: SUB (Cliftonville) - Casey on for Doherty

53: GOAL - Cliftonville 6 (Maguire) Hanover 0

Wilson finds Maguire and he steers the ball into the top corner

51: SUB (Cliftonville) - Rocks on for Gormley

46: SUB (Cliftonville) - Ives on Harney

46: SUBS (Hanover) - Douglas and Gould on for Marsden and McClelland

H-T: Cliftonville 5 Hanover 0

44: GOAL - Cliftonville 5 (Curran) Hanover 0

Curran blasts home at the second attempt with a powerful drive

41: Richardson's curling free-kick from the edge of the area clips the top of the crossbar

37: GOAL - Cliftonville 4 (Doherty) Hanover 0

Delightful curling shot as Doherty drifts in from the right and steers the ball home off a left-foot effort

33: GOAL - Cliftonville 3 (Gormley) Hanover 0

Maguire cuts the ball back from the right and Curran's initial shot is stopped but Gormley reacts first to convert

18: Outstretched leg by Shortt to divert wide McCurry's low drive after clever footwork from Curran

15: GOAL - Cliftonville 2 (Donnelly) Hanover 0

Donnelly fires into the top corner from the right-hand side of the area with a superb left-foot free-kick drive

13: Shortt out quickly to stop McCurry

11: GOAL - Cliftonville 1 (Maguire) Hanover 0

McCurry ghosts into space on the left-hand edge of the area and squares the ball across for Maguire to slot home

2: Maguire's low cross is steered on to the outside of the post by a stretching Foster

CLIFTONVILLE: Brush, McDermott, Harney, R.Curran, Foster, Wilson, Doherty, Gormley, Maguire, A.Donnelly, McCurry.

Subs: Dunne, Ives, Breen, Bagnall, McMenamin, Casey, Rocks.

HANOVER: Shortt, McIvor, Megaw, White, Topley, Marsden, McClelland, Richardson, Rees, Whitten, Brown.

Subs: White, Douglas, Stewart, Taylor, Kerr, McKinney, Gould.

Referee: Diarmuid Harrigan.