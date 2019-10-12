HOW IT HAPPENED: Glentoran 3 Carrick Rangers 1

Robbie McDaid was at the heart of the action in Glentoran's defeat of Carrick Rangers. Pic by INPHO.
Robbie McDaid was at the heart of the action in Glentoran's defeat of Carrick Rangers. Pic by INPHO.
Share this article

Carrick Rangers grabbed an early lead at the Oval off Guillaume Keke before Robbie McDaid's brace and a Hrvoje Plum penalty kick left Glentoran with full points.

F-T: Glentoran 3 Carrick Rangers 1

77: Two Glentoran substitutes combine as Frazer feeds Duric but his shot on the run is stopped by Hogg at point-blank range

77: SUB (Carrick Rangers) - Faulkner on for Cherry

73: SUB (Carrick Rangers) - Smith on for Nixon

70: YELLOW CARD (Carrick Rangers) - Thompson

66: SUB (Glentoran) - Frazer on for Nasseri

59: YELLOW CARD (Carrick Rangers) - Kelly

57: SUB (Carrick Rangers) - Anderson on for Hassin

42: SUB (Glentoran) - Stewart on for Kane

52: GOAL - Glentoran 3 (McDaid) Carrick Rangers 1

McDaid's second of the afternoon as he shows strength and pace to race beyond the backline and convert after capitalising on a Carrick miscue

51: YELLOW CARD (Carrick Rangers) - Nixon

48: GOAL - Glentoran 2 (Plum) Carrick Rangers 1

Penalty kick converted low to Hogg's right. A foul by Kelly on McDaid after a superb ball from Herron

H-T: Glentoran 1 Carrick Rangers 1

44: Keke swings over a great cross which Nixon leaps to pull down out of the air and create space for the shot but hesitation kills the opportunity

40: Nixon causing problems off another deep throw-in and the ball drops for Cherry to fire goalwards but it hits Peers

36: YELLOW CARD (Carrick Rangers) - Surgenor

23: GOAL - Glentoran 1 (McDaid) Carrick Rangers 1

Plum's threaded pass sends McDaid clear and his shot nestles in the net for a rapid response by the hosts

22: Kane's cross loops over a back-tracking Hogg and Loughran heads back into the box at the far post, with Herron and McDaid blocking each other from a clean shot

19: GOAL - Glentoran 0 Carrick Rangers 1 (Keke)

Nixon's deep throw-in from the right travels into the danger area and Keke swivels to hook the ball home

15: Loughran's superb free-kick drive from around 30 yards appears on course for the top corner but hits the frame of the goal

10: Plum on the left feeds the ball into the box and McDaid pokes goalwards at a stretch, with Hogg down low to block and Carrick able to scramble clear

GLENTORAN: Antolovic, Kane, Peers, Gallagher, Herron, McDaid, McClean, Pepper, Nasseri, Plum, Van Overbeek.

Subs: Morris, Frazer, Murray, Stewart, Byrne, Crowe, Duric.

CARRICK RANGERS: Hogg, Surgenor, Loughran, Chapman, Kelly, Nixon, Ferrin, Cherry, Thompson, Keke, Hassin.

Subs: Nicholl, Carson, Rodgers, Faulkner, Magill, Smith, Anderson.

Referee: Tony Clarke.