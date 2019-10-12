HOW IT HAPPENED: Glentoran 3 Carrick Rangers 1

Carrick Rangers grabbed an early lead at the Oval off Guillaume Keke before Robbie McDaid's brace and a Hrvoje Plum penalty kick left Glentoran with full points.

F-T: Glentoran 3 Carrick Rangers 1

77: Two Glentoran substitutes combine as Frazer feeds Duric but his shot on the run is stopped by Hogg at point-blank range

77: SUB (Carrick Rangers) - Faulkner on for Cherry

73: SUB (Carrick Rangers) - Smith on for Nixon

70: YELLOW CARD (Carrick Rangers) - Thompson

66: SUB (Glentoran) - Frazer on for Nasseri

59: YELLOW CARD (Carrick Rangers) - Kelly

57: SUB (Carrick Rangers) - Anderson on for Hassin

42: SUB (Glentoran) - Stewart on for Kane

52: GOAL - Glentoran 3 (McDaid) Carrick Rangers 1

McDaid's second of the afternoon as he shows strength and pace to race beyond the backline and convert after capitalising on a Carrick miscue

51: YELLOW CARD (Carrick Rangers) - Nixon

48: GOAL - Glentoran 2 (Plum) Carrick Rangers 1

Penalty kick converted low to Hogg's right. A foul by Kelly on McDaid after a superb ball from Herron

H-T: Glentoran 1 Carrick Rangers 1

44: Keke swings over a great cross which Nixon leaps to pull down out of the air and create space for the shot but hesitation kills the opportunity

40: Nixon causing problems off another deep throw-in and the ball drops for Cherry to fire goalwards but it hits Peers

36: YELLOW CARD (Carrick Rangers) - Surgenor

23: GOAL - Glentoran 1 (McDaid) Carrick Rangers 1

Plum's threaded pass sends McDaid clear and his shot nestles in the net for a rapid response by the hosts

22: Kane's cross loops over a back-tracking Hogg and Loughran heads back into the box at the far post, with Herron and McDaid blocking each other from a clean shot

19: GOAL - Glentoran 0 Carrick Rangers 1 (Keke)

Nixon's deep throw-in from the right travels into the danger area and Keke swivels to hook the ball home

15: Loughran's superb free-kick drive from around 30 yards appears on course for the top corner but hits the frame of the goal

10: Plum on the left feeds the ball into the box and McDaid pokes goalwards at a stretch, with Hogg down low to block and Carrick able to scramble clear

GLENTORAN: Antolovic, Kane, Peers, Gallagher, Herron, McDaid, McClean, Pepper, Nasseri, Plum, Van Overbeek.

Subs: Morris, Frazer, Murray, Stewart, Byrne, Crowe, Duric.

CARRICK RANGERS: Hogg, Surgenor, Loughran, Chapman, Kelly, Nixon, Ferrin, Cherry, Thompson, Keke, Hassin.

Subs: Nicholl, Carson, Rodgers, Faulkner, Magill, Smith, Anderson.

Referee: Tony Clarke.