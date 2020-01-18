HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 3 Ballinamallard United 3

Portadown captain Luke Wilson rescued a point deep into injury-time after Ballinamallard United battled back from a 2-0 deficit to lead 3-2 in the Bluefin Sport Championship top-of-the-table clash.

F-T: Portadown 3 Ballinamallard United 3

Ballinamallard United manager Harry McConkey

94: GOAL - Portadown 3 (Wilson) Ballinmallard United 3

Bradley's injury-time free-kick is guided home by Ports captain Wilson

91: Lavery's corner-kick is attacked by Duke and McNally but the ball deflects off the post

89: YELLOW CARD (Portadown) - Teggart

83: SUBSTITUTION (Portadown) - Ferris on for McKenna

82: SUBSTITUTION (Ballinamallard) - Moorehead on for McEvoy

82: GOAL - Portadown 2 Ballinamallard 3 (Kelly)

Cashel flicks the ball down into the danger area and Kelly hooks home

80: YELLOW CARD (Ballinamallard) - Cashel

78: SUBSTITUTION (Ballinamallard) - McManus on for Mayse

75: SUBSTITUTION (Portadown) - Duke on for Murray

73: Clever footwork by McKenna to create space for a cross which McNally heads goalwards but Connolly is able to push over the bar

58: SUBSTITUTE (Portadown) - Bradley on for Tipton

55: Crane's ball into the box is flicked on by McKenna and Salley's glancing header hits the post

H-T: Portadown 2 Ballinamallard United 2

45: GOAL - Portadown 2 Ballinamallard United 2 (Smyth)

...But Ballinamallard keep the move alive and Smyth heads home at the far post inside the packed area

45: Devine saves Clarke's penalty - amid protests by Portadown...

44: YELLOW CARD (Portadown) - Tipton

42: Kelly picks up possession and attacks the Ports goal but, under pressure from Crane, can only drag his shot wide

35: Chance for Murray off Wilson's ball over the top but his angled shot is saved by Connolly

33: GOAL - Portadown 2 Ballinamallard United 1 (McCartney)

McCartney's initial corner-kick creates problems and Portadown scramble it clear but he picks up the loose ball and curls home into the top corner from outside the box

19: SUBSTITUTE (Ballinamallard) - Cashel on for O'Reilly

16: GOAL - Portadown 2 (Salley) Ballinamallard United 0

Crane bursts into the box and his pass is deflected into the path of Salley for a simple tap-in. Ballinamallard protests for offside dismissed.

13: Tipton's corner-kick is cleared to the edge of the box but fed back in by Lavery, with Finnegan's looping kick clearing the crossbar

9: Clarke's shot from distance takes a deflection and Devine makes a comfortable save

7: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Salley) Ballinamallard United 0

Great link-up play along the left between Murray and Lavery results in a sliderule cross for Salley to slot home

5: An early example of Stephen Murray's desire to run the channels almost leads to an opening but the cross is cut out

PORTADOWN: Devine, Crane, Finnegan, Lavery, McKenna, Salley, Murray, Tipton, Wilson, McNally, Teggart.

Subs: McCallum, Bradley, Duke, McGrandles, Ferris.

BALLINAMALLARD UNITED: Connolly, McEvoy, McCann, Smyth, Clarke, Campbell, McCartney, Kelly, O'Reilly, Mayse, Morris.

Subs: McManus, Warrington, Edgar, Cashel, Moorhead.

Referee: Barry Monaghan.