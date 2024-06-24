Hungary's Barnabas Varga leaving the pitch on a stretcher following a collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn on Sunday. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga broke several facial bones and suffered a concussion during his country’s 1-0 victory over Scotland.

The Ferencvaros forward required lengthy treatment on the pitch after colliding with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the second half of their Euro 2024 match in Stuttgart on Sunday evening.

Hungary players had quickly signalled that the 29-year-old was in trouble and, after six minutes of treatment, Varga was carried off the field on a stretcher while sheets were held up to shield him from view.

The Hungarian Football Association released an update on Varga’s condition late on Sunday evening.

The statement on X read: “Several bones in Barnabas Varga’s face were broken during the collision during the match, and he also suffered a concussion. Surgery is most likely to be expected.

“He spends the night in the hospital in Stuttgart. The whole team is rooting for him!”

Speaking about the incident after the match, Gunn told the BBC: “It was a bit of a blur. I thought I had to come and thought I’d done well. It was a bit painful. Hopefully the guy is all right. I can’t really remember too much about it.”

On Monday afternoon, the Scotland goalkeeper added on social media: “Relieved to see that Barnabas Varga, the Hungarian forward, is in a stable condition and wish him a speedy and full recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch in the very near future.”

Kevin Csoboth scored a dramatic added-time winner for Hungary to knock Scotland out of Euro 2024.

Scotland, who had a penalty claim turned down for a challenge on Stuart Armstrong when goalless, have still never qualified for the knockout stages of a major competition after finishing bottom of Group A with one point.