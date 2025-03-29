Hurt of missing out on last year's final is driving me on, says Cliftonville ace Joe Gormley
The Cliftonville legend was an unused substitute last year as the Reds ended their long wait for success in the competition.
However, Gormley and Cliftonville will have the chance to defend their Irish Cup crown in May after beating Ards in Friday night’s semi-final at Windsor Park.
Jim Magilton’s men failed to reach the top-six of the Sports Direct Premiership and when asked if the players will be taking things easy to prevent injury ahead of the final, Gormley responded: "The next few weeks are just as important as any because there are boys who want to play in the final.
"I certainly want to get in the team but nobody's place is cemented so the next few games will be very important for us in terms of getting the team for the final.
"I'm looking forward to it and hopefully I can score a few goals along the way.
"Without a doubt not playing in last year's final does give me extra incentive to be involved this year.
"Both myself and Ryan Curran missed out last year and I have been saying to him in the last three rounds to make sure we win to make sure we're here again this year."
Gormley, as he seemingly always does, found the back of the net to open the scoring for the Reds as they swept to a comprehensive 3-0 victory against their Championship opponents.
He also provided the assist for the final goal as he laid the ball on a plate for teenage striker Ryan Corrigan to net from close range.
"When you join Cliftonville it's about competing at the top,” he added. “You want to be competing for trophies and European spots, and I try my best to score goals and help the team as much as I can.
"When I turned around and saw it was Rory (Hale) with the ball I knew he would spot the run. I just kept going and he found me with a great pass and I was happy enough it went in.
"I thought the 'keeper might have done better, but it's one of those days where I've caught it a bit too well for him and it bounced just before he tried to save it.
"I had to bend my run but I knew Rory would find me...he could find a needle in a haystack.
"I think Ryan (Corrigan) is an incredible player and he's only going to get better.
"Rory (Halr) said we had 22 shots, I probably had 13 or 14 of them! I was just glad to find the net with one of them, I maybe could have scored more but we got the job done and that's the most important thing.”
