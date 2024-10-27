Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says his side always believed they could recover from a one-goal deficit to beat Glentoran at The Showgrounds.

On a rainy day at the Ballycastle Road, Glentoran took the lead with 20 minutes on the clock as Daniel Amos’ free-kick found an unmarked Frankie Hvid who planted a header into the bottom corner.

The Bannsiders improved after the restart and found an equaliser on 72 minutes as a strong run and cross by Senan Devine found Matthew Shevlin inside the box. The striker was able to turn his body before planting an unstoppable drive into the top corner beyond Daniel Gyollai.

Coleraine weren’t done there as they completed the turnaround just four minutes later as Dean Jarvis’ hooked delivery was met by the head of Shevlin who made no mistake as the hosts banked a precious three points.

Coleraine players celebrate Matthew Shevlin's winner as the Bannsiders came from a goal behind to beat Glentoran

"Obviously coming from behind is a sign of character,” Shiels said.

"I felt in the first-half, there was nothing in the game, just the one set-piece goal.

"I felt we maybe conceded too many cheap free-kicks, which led to Glentoran putting the ball into the box from wide areas and we defended five or six, but we got caught out with (Frankie) Hvid who is a big threat to deal with.

"We went in 1-0 down in a game that had nothing in it...Shevlin had one big chance before the break but there was nothing in it.

"We had to react and show character. I asked the players at half-time if they believed that they could win the game and they said yes.

"They had to go out and prove that and Shevlin has popped up twice with big moments.

"He worked so hard throughout the game and he deserves success, goals and thankfully he got that today.”

Coleraine entered the fixture without defenders Lyndon Kane, Graham Kelly and Cameron Stewart, meaning they were short of bodies across the backline.

Their cause wasn’t helped when Jack Scott, who was deputising at right-back, had to go off at half-time with a knock.

Despite seeing several members of his squad playing out of position, Shiels was full of praise for how they stuck to their task.

He added: "Our concern is that we are completely decimated at the back. Cameron Stewart, Lyndon Kane, Graham Kelly are big misses for us and then Jack Scott had to go off at half-time.

"We ended up playing three midfielders at the back during the game.

"Ciaron Harkin has done brilliant at right-back, Senan Devine at 17-years-old has been tremendous and looks so assured, so we've had to adapt and play players out of position.

"Dean Jarvis went into centre-back and was superb throughout and we had to show grit and determination to see it out. I'm thankful that we did that.”

Shevlin’s brace means it is nine goals for the season for the marksman and Shiels stated the importance of the ex-Linfield ace continuing to find the back of the net.

"His goals to games ratio is fantastic and has been for a number of years now,” he continued.