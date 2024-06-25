Chris Brindley MBE has been appointed as the new NIFL Chair

Chris Brindley MBE has been appointed as the new chair of the NI Football League (NIFL) Board following last week’s NIFL Annual General Meeting.

NIFL says the appointment was made following a robust recruitment process, which attracted interest from a high calibre of candidates. The appointment was agreed by the NIFL Board and ratified by member clubs in attendance at the Mervyn Brown Suite on Wednesday evening.

Welcoming Chris to the organisation, NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have someone of the experience, knowledge, and skillset of Chris on board. I feel he will play a very important role in projecting the organisation to the next level and I can’t wait to begin working with him.”

Born in Manchester, Chris has enjoyed a distinguished professional career as a highly experienced and respected chair and non-executive director with a portfolio of positions in both sport and business.

He currently operates as a business mentor with the Premier League on their Elite Academy Managers programme and on delivery of a Board leadership development programme at Warwickshire County Cricket Club.

Previous roles include chair positions with the Rugby League World Cup 2021, Manchester Active (MCRactive), GreaterSport and Sporting House, these outstanding contributions were recognised in 2018 with an MBE for services to sport, having also won the Institute of Directors UK Non-Executive Director of the Year in 2017.

Chris’ professional background includes senior leadership and executive roles in the finance and utilities sectors, including as Managing Director roles with Metro Bank, NatWest and as National Sales Director of British Gas.

Speaking of his appointment, Chris Brindley MBE stated: “I am honoured to be appointed as chair of the NIFL Board. Football is a passion of mine, and I’ve seen the journey that the NI Football League has been on in recent years, and I feel that my experience will help guide the league into an exciting future.

“I look forward to working alongside the Board and Executive Team in delivering our strategic plan and developing the organisation for the future!”

Chris succeeds outgoing director Colin Kennedy as chair following Colin’s nine-year service to the league as an independent non-executive director, including three years as chair.

At the NIFL AGM Mr. Kennedy was presented with a memento of appreciation for his time and service to the NIFL by CEO Gerard Lawlor, everyone at NIFL thanks Colin for his contribution and commitment during his tenure.

