Marissa Callaghan has stepped down as captain of Northern Ireland senior women’s team

Marissa Callaghan has stepped away from her role as captain of the Northern Ireland senior women’s team.

The Cliftonville ace has captained the side on 52 occasions and led the team to its first ever major tournament at the UEFA Euros in 2022. The decision takes place with immediate effect.

“I feel now is the right time for me to pass on the armband,” said Callaghan. “This decision was not taken lightly and I truly believe this is the best decision for not only myself but more importantly the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Leading this team for the past eight years has been an absolute honour and privilege. I am so proud of what we have achieved together, we have changed the face of women’s football in Northern Ireland forever.

“It’s now time for one of my teammates to take on the role, make it their own and I’m so excited to see where the next eight years takes us.

“I love representing Northern Ireland and I can’t wait to continue to wear the green shirt with pride and bring more success to our wee country.

Manager Tanya Oxtoby, said: