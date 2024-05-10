I feel now is the right time for me to pass on the armband, says Marissa Callaghan as she steps away from captaincy role of the Northern Ireland senior women’s team
The Cliftonville ace has captained the side on 52 occasions and led the team to its first ever major tournament at the UEFA Euros in 2022. The decision takes place with immediate effect.
“I feel now is the right time for me to pass on the armband,” said Callaghan. “This decision was not taken lightly and I truly believe this is the best decision for not only myself but more importantly the squad.
“Leading this team for the past eight years has been an absolute honour and privilege. I am so proud of what we have achieved together, we have changed the face of women’s football in Northern Ireland forever.
“It’s now time for one of my teammates to take on the role, make it their own and I’m so excited to see where the next eight years takes us.
“I love representing Northern Ireland and I can’t wait to continue to wear the green shirt with pride and bring more success to our wee country.
Manager Tanya Oxtoby, said:
“Marissa and I discussed the matter at length and I fully support her decision. This team has had some truly memorable moments under her captaincy.”
